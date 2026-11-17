Bruce Springsteen's anti-ICE song 'Streets of Minneapolis' earned a Best Rock Song nomination in the United States on Monday, 16 November.

Its lyrics criticise President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and refer to 'Trump's federal thugs'.

The Recording Academy recognised the radio mix of the track, released in January after federal agents fatally shot two people in Minneapolis.

The White House disputed the song's portrayal of immigration enforcement shortly after its release.

For Springsteen, a 20-time Grammy winner, the nomination is his first in the Best Rock Song category since 2013.

Bruce Springsteen's Anti-ICE Song Honours Two Minneapolis Victims

Springsteen released 'Streets of Minneapolis' on 28 January, four days after federal immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti.

Renee Good, a Minneapolis mother of three, had been killed by a federal agent earlier that month.

In his release announcement, Springsteen said he wrote the song on Saturday, 24 January, and recorded it on Tuesday, 27 January.

He dedicated it to Minneapolis residents, 'our innocent immigrant neighbors', and the memory of Pretti and Good.

The lyrics call Trump 'King Trump' and accuse federal officers of abuses during the crackdown. They also name Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem, who was Homeland Security secretary at the time. These are the singer's accusations, rather than independently established findings about the officials.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson rejected the song, describing it as containing 'irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information'. She said the administration wanted state and local Democrats to cooperate with federal immigration officers.

The political dispute did not prevent commercial success. 'Streets of Minneapolis' debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart dated 7 February, which measures purchased downloads rather than streaming figures.

Bruce Springsteen Brings Minneapolis Protest Song Into the Grammy Race

Springsteen first performed the song live on 30 January at First Avenue in Minneapolis. He appeared at a benefit concert organised by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello in response to the shootings.

The event brought Springsteen's newly released protest song directly to the city that inspired it, less than a week after Pretti's death.

On 28 March, he performed it again at a 'No Kings' rally in St. Paul. Three days later, he included it in the E Street Band's Minneapolis tour opener. That concert began with 'War', not 'Streets of Minneapolis', which came later in the set.

Springsteen also used the Minneapolis show to attack Trump's administration, describing it as 'corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous'. Trump responded on 2 April through Truth Social, calling the singer a 'dried up prune' and urging supporters to boycott his concerts.

The exchanges underscored how the song had become part of a wider disagreement between the musician and the president. Its Grammy nomination now places the recording alongside work by the Rolling Stones, Phoebe Bridgers and Foo Fighters.

Best Rock Song is a songwriting award, and the Recording Academy lists Springsteen as the nominated songwriter. The distinction matters because the prize recognises the composition, not simply a track's chart performance.

The winner will be revealed at the 69th Grammy Awards on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will bring fresh attention to a song that has remained central to Springsteen's public criticism of Trump's immigration policies.