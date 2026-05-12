Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans in the US this July are already attracting intense attention, but one detail is said to be causing particular unease behind the scenes.

According to insiders, Swift is worried that Harry Styles attending as Zoë Kravitz's plus-one could pull focus from the day that is meant to be about her and her NFL fiancé.

The supposed dilemma has surfaced as anticipation builds around what many fans are already calling the celebrity wedding of the year. Swift, 36, and Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce, 36, went public with their relationship in 2023 and have since become one of pop culture's biggest power couples. Heat reports that anxiety around the guest list has grown after actress Zoë Kravitz, 37, became engaged to Styles, 32, who dated Swift more than a decade ago.

Awkward Guest List Problem

Sources quoted by Heat say Swift feels trapped by her own public support for Kravitz and Styles as a couple. One insider claimed: 'This is a nightmare for Taylor because she really can't say anything to Zoë about bringing Harry as her plus one. They're engaged now, so of course it makes sense she'd want him there with her.'

The same source suggested Swift has leaned hard into supporting the relationship in public, perhaps more than she feels comfortable with in private. 'Taylor has been very openly supportive of Zoë and Harry's relationship, to the point that a lot of people are convinced it's more about saving face than anything else,' the insider said.

That approach is said to have created a problem. Asking Kravitz to leave her fiancé at home would invite a fresh round of gossip. 'She's painted herself into a corner because if she tells Zoë not to bring him, it will look like she's still holding a grudge, or even worse, carrying some sort of torch for him. That could be beyond embarrassing for her reputation,' the source added.

None of that has been confirmed by Swift, Kelce, Styles or Kravitz. The claims about their feelings and private conversations all come from anonymous sources, so they remain unverified.

Harry History Returns

Swift and Styles had a brief but high-profile romance. After meeting at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2012, they were photographed walking through New York's Central Park, triggering a burst of media coverage and fan interest. The relationship reportedly ended soon after, amid claims that Swift ended it when photos emerged of Styles kissing another woman.

Swift appeared to channel the heartbreak in the way she often has, through songwriting. Tracks including Style and Out of the Woods fuelled speculation that she was reflecting on the relationship, including the lyric: 'Looking at it now, last December, we were built to fall apart.'

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles during their relationship— a thread just because ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/qm5Zu5emL9 — Lilyᴴ (@GoldenRush1989) June 24, 2021

More than a decade later, the insider quoted by Heat insisted the emotional fallout is long behind her. 'Taylor and Harry's relationship seems like a lifetime ago to her now. It was over extremely quickly,' the source said. 'Taylor got her closure through writing those songs and eventually learning to laugh about it all. Both of them view each other as major talents and decent people deep down. They're totally at peace now while planning out the rest of their lives with their chosen soulmates.'

Even if that is true, Swift is reportedly aware of what could happen if a global pop star bride, an NFL champion groom and an ex-boyfriend who remains one of the world's biggest music stars end up in the same room. The source claimed she fears Styles's presence could trigger a media frenzy and distract from the 'evolved, drama-free image' she has tried to build.

Kelce 'Biting His Lip'

The reported tension is not only about past relationships. It is also said to involve the present-day dynamics around Swift and Kelce. Swift's friendship with Kravitz reportedly goes back years, and the source said she 'thinks the absolute world of Zoë' and never considered leaving her off the guest list.

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According to the same report, the real issue is Kelce's discomfort with the idea of an ex being there to witness the vows. One insider claimed: 'He's not the type to want any exes looking on when he and Taylor say their vows. He's old-fashioned that way.'

Even so, Kelce is said to be putting Swift's close friendships ahead of his own reservations. The report describes him as 'begrudgingly allowing it and biting his lip,' accepting that Kravitz would likely want Styles by her side. At the same time, the source said nobody should expect a warm friendship to emerge from the arrangement. 'Don't expect him to forge any type of bromance with Harry, or for his friends and family to roll out the red carpet,' the insider said.

There is still no concrete confirmation that Styles will attend, or even that invitations have gone out. For now, the idea of an awkward meeting between Swift's past and present remains celebrity gossip built on anonymous briefings rather than confirmed wedding plans.