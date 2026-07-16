Six years after stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry is still searching for a clear role and sense of purpose outside the monarchy, according to royal commentators who say he misses Britain and aspects of the life he left behind.

Celebrity Intelligence founder Dan Wakeford claimed Harry 'particularly doesn't love the life he has in America' and is still attempting to carve out a meaningful future in California despite leaving the monarchy in 2020.

The remarks have reignited debate over whether Harry has successfully built the independent life he and Meghan Markle envisioned after stepping back as senior working royals.

Expert Says Harry 'Doesn't Love' Life In America

According to Wakeford, Prince Harry does not necessarily love the life he is currently living in America. He suggested Harry misses his family and friends who are still in the UK.

Wakeford added that Harry is trying to establish a meaningful role in California, suggesting the transition away from royal life has been more complicated than many expected. An insider from Archewell rejected the claims, saying they were all unfounded speculation.

California Life 'Different From What They Expected'

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Wakeford also argued that Harry and Meghan Markle's life in America has unfolded differently from what they originally envisioned. The couple relocated to California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, saying they wanted greater independence while continuing public service.

'Harry and Meghan's life is very different from what they expected in America, from what they hoped for,' he said.

While the couple secured multimillion‑dollar agreements with Netflix and Spotify after leaving the monarchy, Wakeford claimed the publicly reported figures overstated the value of those deals. He argued that although the Sussexes are not facing financial hardship, they must continue balancing their expenses against future income because they do not have a sustainable business model.

Commentators Say Harry Remains Tied To Britain

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also told the outlet that Harry remains without 'a proper role' despite continuing his work with the Invictus Games.

'The problem is that Harry is without a proper role,' Fitzwilliams said. 'He has the Invictus Games, yes, but I do think he misses aspects of life in the U.K. and the friends he has kept there.'

He added that Harry's recent meeting with King Charles and other members of the Royal Family was a positive development following what he described as a difficult visit to Britain.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich echoed the view that Harry remains deeply attached to England.

'There is nothing he has ever said or done that could be seen as bad-mouthing England. He has certainly wavered over becoming an American and has shared his nostalgia with close friends, telling them he misses England,' she said.

Fordwich added that many of Harry's friends believe he is 'desperately lonely in California' and said she would not be surprised if he returned to Britain for part of each year.

Search For A 'Really Meaningful' Future Role

Reports said the Duke has become isolated from much of his former social circle and questioned whether California was ever the lifestyle that truly suited him. Royal editor Roya Nikkhah has also reported that while Harry loves being a father and enjoys his family life in the United States, 'it's just finding a role — a really meaningful role going forward.'

Whether Harry ultimately finds that 'really meaningful role' remains uncertain. For now, six years after leaving the Royal Family, commentators believe the Duke of Sussex is still balancing the freedom he sought in California with an ongoing attachment to the life and purpose he left behind.