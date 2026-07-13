Former Prince Andrew's long-running links to Jeffrey Epstein have come under renewed scrutiny after US prosecutors moved to preserve what investigators believe could be the full record of his communications with the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to reports, the sweeping evidence preservation orders issued to major technology and travel companies prevent the deletion of emails, messages, and digital records connected to Andrew's reported visits to Epstein's New Mexico ranch while authorities continue their criminal investigation.

Although Andrew faces no charges, the latest move is a watershed moment in the years-long inquiry.

Prosecutors Seek To Preserve Communication Records

The investigation took a fresh turn after New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez issued evidence preservation notices to more than two dozen companies, including Google, WhatsApp, Yahoo, American Express and Expedia.

According to reports, investigators want to ensure communications connected to Epstein's Zorro Ranch remain intact before routine data retention policies can erase them.

One source familiar with the investigation told the media that because Epstein communicated with Andrew through Gmail, prosecutors are seeking to preserve 'every message they ever exchanged.'

The source also claimed the preservation orders extend beyond emails to include travel records and other digital communications that could help investigators reconstruct activity surrounding the ranch and the people who visited it.

Investigation Revisits Andrew's Reported Ranch Visits

The preservation orders come as authorities continue examining allegations surrounding Epstein's 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, where multiple women have alleged they were groomed or abused.

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Former ranch employees, including cleaners, administrative staff, ranch hands and senior managers, have reportedly been interviewed about visitors to the property, guest movements and day-to-day operations.

Investigators have also questioned witnesses about Andrew's reported visits to the ranch. According to the report, the inquiry has also interviewed one former employee who allegedly drove the former Prince from a local airport.

Attorney General Torrez said reopening the investigation had been undertaken with 'deep respect for survivors and a commitment to accountability,' adding that authorities continue encouraging anyone with information about alleged abuse or illegal activity at the ranch to come forward.

Andrew Continues Denying Wrongdoing

Despite the renewed focus on his communications, Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

The former Prince settled Virginia Giuffre's civil sexual assault lawsuit in 2022 without admitting liability or wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he has no recollection of meeting her, despite a widely circulated photograph showing them together.

Importantly, prosecutors have not accused Andrew of any offence connected to the latest preservation orders. The legal notices are designed to safeguard potentially relevant evidence while investigators continue examining Epstein's wider network.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has declined to comment further, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

The renewed evidence preservation effort highlights that authorities continue to examine Epstein's associates nearly seven years after his death in a New York jail in 2019. While the investigation remains active, no new charges have been announced against ex-Prince Andrew, whose past relationship with Epstein continues to draw legal and public scrutiny.