Prince Harry's security dispute has put a question mark over whether King Charles will see Archie and Lilibet when the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK next week, with Harry and Meghan Markle still weighing whether to bring their children across the Atlantic. The family had been expected to make the trip together for the first time in four years, but the rejection of Harry's request for police protection has left those plans wobbling badly.

The news came after Harry's team released details of his planned UK engagements for Tuesday 7 July to Saturday 11 July, only for the duke to be told that no taxpayer-funded police protection would be provided for the visit. That decision has pushed the family reunion into doubt, and it is now expected that Harry's team will confirm over the weekend whether Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will actually travel.

Security Plans And A Family Visit

For context, Harry has spent years arguing that he cannot safely bring his wife and children back to Britain without stronger protection. After losing his legal challenge over his security arrangements, he told the BBC: 'I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things they're going to miss is, well, everything.'

Read more Prince Harry's UK Family Visit in Doubt After Government Rejects Last-Minute Security Request Prince Harry's UK Family Visit in Doubt After Government Rejects Last-Minute Security Request

His spokesperson said this week that the duke was still 'explor[ing] every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.' They also stressed that 'safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place,' which is a neat way of saying the issue is not just where the family sleep, but how they move, who is around them, and whether the whole thing can be made secure enough to chance.

That is the awkward heart of it. Police protection would reportedly be available while Harry stays on a royal estate, but outside those moments he would have to rely on private security travelling with him from California. The duke's camp is said to be considering every workable option, which sounds calm on paper, though in reality it is the kind of logistical knot that can unravel a trip in a heartbeat.

Charles, Archie And Lilibet

It can be recalled that the Sussexes last brought Archie and Lilibet to Britain in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. That visit was also the last time the children saw King Charles in person, and it remains the only recent family trip that gives any real benchmark for what a reunion might look like.

The King has reportedly offered accommodation on a royal estate, though the location has not been made public, and Buckingham Palace sources have said they have not heard from Harry confirming whether the offer has been accepted. There were also reports that the family might stay at Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and burial place, although that has not been formally confirmed. In other words, even the most basic travel arrangements are still messy as hell.

That uncertainty matters because this visit was always about more than a few diary entries. Harry's public engagements are expected to go ahead regardless, but the question hanging over the week is whether this could have been the moment Charles finally saw Archie and Lilibet again. If Meghan and the children stay away, that chance disappears for now, and the royal family's most sensitive private issue remains exactly where it has been for years, stuck between security, distance and a very stubborn absence.