A possible reunion between two of the Royal Family's most fractured households may be on the table, though significant obstacles remain.

Kate Middleton is reportedly encouraging Prince William to consider meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children during an upcoming UK visit, in what could mark a rare opportunity for the Waleses to spend time with Archie and Lilibet amid the ongoing royal rift.

An insider told Us Weekly in an exclusive report that the Princess of Wales is quietly pushing for some form of family contact, even as tensions between William and Harry remain unresolved after years of public fallout. The mother of three reportedly wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's kids.

Kate Reportedly Urges William to Consider a Reunion

Kate has reportedly been trying to persuade William to see his younger brother during Harry's reported upcoming trip to Britain with Meghan and their children.

'At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,' the insider said. 'She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven't happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.'

The source added that Kate hopes William may still change his mind, though she is also prepared to respect whatever decision he ultimately makes.

The report further suggests that any meeting depends largely on William's emotional readiness. While Harry's visit may create an opportunity, a reunion is unlikely unless the Prince of Wales feels prepared to engage.

The Waleses' Limited Relationship With Archie and Lilibet

One major reason the potential meeting matters is the limited relationship William and Kate have had with Harry and Meghan's children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously spent some time with Archie when the Sussexes were still regularly in the UK. However, their contact with Lilibet has reportedly been far more limited.

Despite Harry and Meghan travelling to Britain in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, reports indicate William and Kate did not meet Lilibet in person during that visit.

Still, there have been public signs of goodwill. William and Kate publicly wished Lilibet a happy first birthday and reportedly sent her a gift and card, signalling that despite tensions between Harry, Meghan, and the wider Royal Family, they remained warm towards their nephew and niece.

That emotional separation between family conflict and the children may help explain why Kate is said to be particularly interested in making a meeting happen. According to reports, there has long been quiet interest in maintaining some connection with Archie and Lilibet.

Kate's Longstanding Role as Royal Peacemaker

Several royal experts have described Kate as a stabilising force within the Royal Family, particularly when it comes to William and Harry's complicated relationship.

Royal biographer Russell Myers said Kate had long witnessed the brothers' competitive dynamic and she had always tried to ease the tension between the royal siblings by acting as a peacemaker.

'Whether counselling William or having a quiet word in Harry's ear, she saw it as her duty to keep the two brothers on the same team, as did their senior aides,' Myers said.

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Royal biographer Katie Nicholl shared the same opinion about Middleton's role in the brothers' lives. 'It's always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry,' Nicholl said.

What Caused Prince William and Prince Harry's Falling Out?

The breakdown between William and Harry stems from years of escalating distrust.

At the heart of the rift is a deep breach of trust, fuelled by Harry's repeated public discussions about private royal family matters, his criticism of the monarchy, and lingering resentment over his and Meghan's departure from royal duties.

The release of Harry's memoir 'Spare,' along with multiple interviews and documentary appearances, further widened the divide. For William, the issue reportedly goes beyond disagreement.