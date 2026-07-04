Prince Harry is expected to travel to London next week without Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to Sky News, raising uncertainty over whether King Charles III will see his grandchildren during the visit.

The duke is due in the UK for engagements linked to the Invictus Games and charities he supports, but security concerns appear set to keep his immediate family away from the capital.

Sources initially reported that Harry had hoped to bring Meghan and their children to Britain to attend an event marking one year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham. It was previously reported that there is growing optimism that the trip could lead to a reunion between the King and his grandchildren, who have not seen him in person for four years.

However, uncertainty surrounding the family's security arrangements has continued to overshadow those plans.

Security Concerns Cast Doubt Over Family Reunion

Now, sources are saying Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will not accompany Harry to London. It remains unclear whether they could join him for engagements outside the capital, with discussions over security continuing behind the scenes.

According to the report, King Charles has offered the Sussex family accommodation at an unnamed royal residence during the visit. The offer reflected hopes that a family meeting could still take place, although no plans have been confirmed.

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A source said that the hope remained for Archie and Lilibet to see their grandfather, but argued that such a reunion would be difficult if the family faced intense attention from photographers immediately after arriving in Britain.

The same source suggested that concerns over the family's safety remained the main obstacle. Last weekend, reports emerged that Harry's request for taxpayer-funded police protection had been refused, prompting suggestions that he could leave Meghan and the children at home if suitable security arrangements were not available.

Even so, it was reported on Friday that Harry's security team was still examining possible options that could allow the entire family to travel, meaning no final decision had been publicly confirmed regarding visits beyond London.

Why Prince Harry Does Not Have Police Protection Anymore

Harry's security concerns stem from a long-running dispute that began after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. His automatic police protection in the UK was reduced following that decision, leading the duke to challenge the arrangements through the courts.

Last year, Harry lost his legal challenge against the government over those security measures. He has since asked the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, to review his entitlement after making a personal appeal in December. According to Sky News, he learned last week that the review has yet to take place.

The security issue has become closely tied to the Sussex family's visits to Britain. Harry has repeatedly argued that he wants his wife and children to spend time in the UK but believes they should only do so if adequate protection can be guaranteed.

King Charles' Role in Harry's Visit

Archie and Lilibet last saw the King during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The four-year gap since that meeting has fuelled repeated speculation about when another reunion might happen, particularly as Charles continues his public duties.

Sources quoted by outlets stressed that the monarch has no role in deciding the level of security provided to his son. Responsibility instead rests with government authorities and Ravec, which assesses protection for members of the Royal Family and other public figures.

A government spokesperson previously said the UK's protective security arrangements are 'rigorous and proportionate,' adding that it is long-standing policy not to discuss the details because doing so could compromise both the system and the safety of those receiving protection.

While Harry is expected to proceed with his engagements in London next week, reports say there is still no confirmation that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will join him elsewhere in the UK. Until any security review is completed or alternative arrangements are agreed upon, any potential reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren remains uncertain.