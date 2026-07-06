Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children reportedly have no idea their grandfather is King Charles III, with a family friend saying Archie and Lilibet are being raised to 'live as normal little kids' despite their place in the line of succession.

The claim emerged as fresh details surfaced about the Duke and Duchess's hopes of one day reuniting their children with King Charles III. According to Prince Harry and Markle's friend, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, know him simply as 'granpa,' rather than as the king, despite his position as head of the Royal Family. The revelation comes even as reports suggest the children could visit Britain as early as January, a separate and later opportunity from the family's now-cancelled trip tied to this month's Invictus Games countdown event.

The comments also highlight how little contact Archie and Lilibet have had with their royal relatives since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. While Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire for his children to know their British relatives, security concerns and strained family relations have meant Archie and Lilibet have had only limited contact with their grandfather.

They Don't Know Their Grandad Is King

Speaking to a publication, a friend close to the Sussexes said Harry and Meghan have deliberately focused on giving their children as normal a childhood as possible in Montecito.

'The truth is, they don't really have any concept about who they (the royal family) are. Their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all, so they live as normal little kids,' the friend said.

Prince Harry Still Hopes For a Family Reunion

King Charles has met Lilibet only once and Archie just a handful of times since the family moved to the United States. Their most notable reunion came during celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, when the Sussexes briefly returned to Britain with both children.

Since then, ongoing tensions between Harry and senior royals, coupled with disagreements over security arrangements, have continued to limit opportunities for family gatherings. Charles is reported to plan visits carefully in part to avoid a clash between his two sons, William and Harry, further complicating any potential reunion.

Invictus Games Trip Called Off For Meghan and the Children

Initial reports claimed that Prince Harry and Markle, together with their two young children, would travel to the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, with insiders suggesting the Sussexes would stay in both private accommodation and at a royal residence after accepting an invitation from King Charles.

Read more Harry, Meghan To Stay at a Royal Residence After Accepting King Charles' Invitation Ahead of First UK Visit Since 2022 Harry, Meghan To Stay at a Royal Residence After Accepting King Charles' Invitation Ahead of First UK Visit Since 2022

That trip has since been called off for Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, after British authorities declined a request for taxpayer-funded police protection outside royal residences. Harry is now expected to travel to the UK alone for the Invictus Games countdown event, rather than as a family.

A Separate Reunion Hope For January

Distinct from the cancelled July trip, more recent reporting suggests Archie and Lilibet could travel to the UK as early as January for a potential meeting with their grandfather, with the friend describing the children as 'excited' at the prospect. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any details of such a visit, and no formal arrangements have been announced.

Friends say Harry and Meghan have worked hard to create an upbringing centred on school, outdoor activities, and close friendships rather than royal traditions. That approach, they suggest, explains why Archie and Lilibet view King Charles first and foremost as a grandfather, instead of a monarch.

Whether that changes may depend on whether the long-running rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family can eventually be repaired, which is something Harry has publicly said he still hopes is possible.