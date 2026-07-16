Just a few minutes from their first World Cup final since 1966, England were leading Argentina 1-0 when two late goals turned the match on its head, and the Prince of Wales was already reaching for his phone before the final whistle had even faded.

Prince William, one of English football's most recognisable supporters, turned to social media after England's loss. The heir to the British throne posted a message to his Instagram Story capturing a mood of pride mixed with heartbreak that swept the country.

Why William Posted A 'Gutted' Message To England

Prince William praised the Three Lions after they lost to Argentina on Wednesday, ending England's hopes of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 'Gutted,' Prince William wrote. 'England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you. Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament.'

'The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all,' he continued. 'The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high.'

The message followed a pattern William has kept up throughout the tournament. As England secured their quarter-final spot, the Prince of Wales, a patron of the Football Association, wrote on X: 'Well done England! Bring on the quarter final!'

Well done England! Bring on the quarter final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



W https://t.co/jCd8TaE6O6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 6, 2026

How Argentina's Late Surge Knocked England Out

England had appeared on course for a first World Cup final since 1966. Anthony Gordon put the Three Lions ahead in the 55th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, finishing a delivery from Morgan Rogers.

Argentina, the defending champions, needed a response and got one. Enzo Fernández levelled with a strike from 20 yards in the 85th minute, set up by a Lionel Messi cross, before Lautaro Martínez headed home a stoppage-time winner from another Messi delivery.

The 2-1 defeat on Wednesday ended England's run at the semi-final stage. Argentina now face Spain in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, chasing a second consecutive World Cup title.

Prince William's Long-Running Support For The Three Lions

William's reaction to England's exit is consistent with more than a decade of public support for the national side. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he sent repeated messages of encouragement as England beat Colombia on penalties and reached the semi-finals against Croatia.

'A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run,' his message for the team read. 'The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it's coming home!'

Prince William also appeared on a video before the match to cheer on England. 'Guys, good luck tonight. Seriously excited back here. You've done utterly amazing throughout the whole tournament. Wish you the best for tonight. It's coming home. Come on England!' he said.

You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2018

That same instinct was on display throughout this year's tournament. William followed England's results closely from the group stage onward, using the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts to mark milestones including their fraught last-16 win over co-hosts Mexico.

His latest post continues that tradition, presenting Wednesday's defeat as part of a campaign worth being proud of. Many supporters praised England's performances throughout the tournament, arguing the team had produced some of its strongest football in years despite the semi-final defeat.