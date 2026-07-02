Prince Harry has reportedly 'given up' on healing his fractured relationship with Prince William, with royal insiders claiming plans for a reunion in the UK next month have effectively been blocked amid continuing 'radio silence' from the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry has repeatedly said in interviews and in his memoir that he wants to mend ties with his family after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the United States with Meghan Markle. Since then, tensions have deepened over his public criticism of the monarchy, and the once-close bond between the royal brothers has become one of the most scrutinised rifts in modern royal history.

Reunion Hope Fades As 'One-Way Traffic' Claims Emerge

The latest claims about Prince Harry's attempts to reach out to Prince William came from royal reporter Bronte Coy, speaking on The Royal Uncensored podcast. Coy said she had been told that Harry had made several efforts to contact his elder brother, including around the time that both King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine, received cancer diagnoses.

'It has been told to me that Harry reached out to his brother a number of times to make contact in that move towards reconciliation, like we've seen between him and the King,' Coy said on the podcast, citing her sources.

She added that those attempts were not reciprocated. 'But it's been, I've been told, one-way traffic. Complete radio silence from the other side. As I understand it, Harry gave up some time ago.'

The IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so please exercise caution and refrain from taking them as fact.

The reported 'radio silence' appears to go further than just awkwardness. It is believed, according to the same accounts, that Prince William has consistently avoided engaging on the subject of reconciliation at all, and has also steered clear of direct contact such as calls and text messages. For a family that once choreographed joint public appearances down to the last detail, that level of disengagement is telling.

This all sits against a backdrop of intense public sympathy for both Charles and Catherine as they undergo cancer treatment, which in other circumstances might have offered a natural moment for the brothers to close ranks. If Harry really did reach out at that time and got nothing back, as claimed, then his apparent decision to stop trying makes a grim kind of sense.

Prince Harry's Visit To UK Without William On The Agenda

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK next month with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The trip, reportedly for a private visit, would be the first time the Sussex children have been in Britain since 2022.

Yet, despite the family's presence on home soil, a meeting with Prince William is not believed to be planned. Sources suggest the focus instead may be on seeing King Charles, whom Harry last saw in person in September. That previous meeting came before the King's cancer diagnosis became public knowledge, which gave rise to suggestions of a tentative thaw in relations between father and son.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have not reportedly seen the monarch since that 2022 UK visit. If the family do meet the King next month, it would be a significant personal moment, even if the palace is unlikely to say much on the record beyond carefully worded schedule notes.

The Sussexes are expected to stay at a royal residence during the trip, although which property has not been confirmed. Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the reported plans, maintaining its usual stance of not discussing private family arrangements.

The timing adds another layer of intrigue. Harry's US visa documentation is expected to be released soon, something that has already sparked political and media interest across the Atlantic. A high-profile appearance back in the UK, combined with fresh scrutiny over his immigration status in America, is the sort of overlapping narrative any royal press office would quietly dread.

Why Prince Harry And Prince William's Rift Still Matters

It can be recalled that Harry and William's relationship, once presented as the modern face of a united monarchy, has become a shorthand for the royal family's wider struggles to adapt and contain internal conflict. Harry laid bare years of grievance in his memoir Spare, while William, bound by convention and temperament, has largely stuck to 'never complain, never explain.'

The palace line has long been to treat this as a private matter. Yet nothing about these two is truly private. Their estrangement touches on questions of duty, mental health, race, the tabloid press, and the future of the monarchy itself. People project their own messy family stuff onto the brothers, which is partly why every small movement, or lack of one, gets magnified.

From a purely human angle, the idea of two brothers not speaking even in the face of a parent's serious illness is bleak. From an institutional angle, it strips away the feel-good resonance the royal brand used to trade on, the William and Harry double act that once did the heavy lifting for 'modern monarchy' PR.

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Royal watchers will point out that there have been flare-ups and fallouts in the House of Windsor before, and that time sometimes does the work that formal peace talks cannot. But the current dynamic, if these latest claims are accurate, has settled into something harder. One brother apparently refusing to engage at all, the other reportedly deciding he has hit a brick wall.

There is, of course, another version that nobody outside the tightest circle is party to, one in which both men are simply trying to protect their own young families and sanity. For now, what the public sees is a Prince of Wales determined to keep his distance and a Duke of Sussex who, at least according to those briefed, has stopped knocking on the door.

Whether that stalemate holds during next month's visit will be the quiet question hanging over Harry's return. If there is any back-channel movement, it is unlikely we will hear about it immediately. If there is not, the image of a brother flying across the Atlantic to see his father, but not his closest childhood companion, will speak for itself.