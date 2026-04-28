The personal life of NBA star Klay Thompson is under scrutiny following reports that his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion ended due to long-term alleged infidelity. While the public only recently learned of the split, new claims suggest that the alleged infidelity began months before the couple officially parted ways.

A new report claims that the NBA star had been cheating on the 'WAP' singer since December. The timeline of the alleged affair has shifted the narrative surrounding their high-profile romance.

Blind Items Claim Long-Term Infidelity Since December

Recent reports from the TikTok account celebritea.blinds suggest that Thompson had been unfaithful to the rapper since late 2025. According to the account, Thompson was 'hooking up with a former fling and Megan had no idea.' The account did not name a source for its claims.

The account pointed to a series of blind items that allegedly predicted the relationship's demise well in advance of the public announcement.

One specific blind item from December 2025 detailed an incident where the basketball player was late to meet his girlfriend. The report claimed that 'the NBA star's excuse for showing up late to grab his singer girlfriend was because he was tied up handling a past fling she had no clue about.'

A subsequent blind item in January 2026 alleged that the 'NBA player is reportedly stepping out on the triple name singer and rapper' whenever he has the opportunity. And it was allegedly referring to the now exes, Megan and Thompson.

The TikToker concluded that 'the blind items were clearly correct this time,' noting that it predicted the breakup 'months in advance' due to Thompson's alleged infidelity.

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Breakup Following Scathing Post

Read more 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson

The allegations of infidelity gained significant traction after Megan Thee Stallion shared a pointed message on her Instagram Story on Saturday, 25 April. In the post, she appeared to address Thompson's alleged infidelity directly.

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got "cold feet" Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous"????' she wrote, while adding that she needed a 'real break after this one.'

Shortly after, she confirmed that she had decided to break up with the Dallas Mavericks guard. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward,' Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement announcing their split.

The end of the relationship prompted a wave of support for Megan and backlash for the athlete following her social media post. She was later seen crying onstage after closing her 'Moulin Rouge!' performance as fans yelled 'We love you, Megan.'

Megan thee Stallion calls out Klay Thompson for cheating via IG pic.twitter.com/L8G7PskGQd — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) April 25, 2026

WNBA Star Lexie Brown Denies Involvement In Cheating Scandal

As details of the alleged cheating surfaced, WNBA player Lexie Brown found herself linked to the controversy. Social media users began to speculate that she was the individual involved with Thompson, prompting a swift response from the professional athlete.

Brown denied any romantic involvement with Thompson in an Instagram Stories post on 26 April. 'I've seen what's being said online and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation,' she said.