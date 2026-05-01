Timothée Chalamet was accused of 'dominant' manspreading in New York on Tuesday, 28 April, after fans claimed the actor left Tina Fey visibly cramped during a courtside appearance at a New York Knicks game. A body language expert later suggested the comedian appeared uncomfortable.

The row erupted after photos and clips spread across social media showing Chalamet, 30, seated next to Fey, 55, at Madison Square Garden. The celebrity packed row also included Fey's former 30 Rock co-star Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller and Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner. What might otherwise have passed as a routine courtside sighting quickly became a fresh online argument about posture, space and manners.

Timothée Chalamet Manspreading Row Erupts Online

In the widely shared images, Chalamet appears relaxed, leaning towards the court with his feet planted apart and his knees spread wide enough to seem to push into the neighbouring seats. Fey, by contrast, sits with her legs together, her hands tightly folded in her lap and her posture drawn in.

timothee chalamet if you don’t stop manspreading on tina fey i swear to god pic.twitter.com/tmjodGsZDq — c ☆ (@tintafey) April 29, 2026

That contrast was enough to ignite X. One user wrote: 'Timothée Chalamet if you don't stop manspreading on Tina Fey I swear to god.' Another compared the scene to the morning commute, joking: 'The L train at 7 in the morning.' A third was blunter, calling the Dune star 'such an inconsiderate tool.'

There is no indication from the footage that Fey directly complained, and neither she nor Chalamet has commented publicly. The backlash rests largely on what viewers think they can read from a few images captured during a live event.

Expert Says Chalamet Looked 'Dominant'

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman later weighed in when asked by Casino.ca to assess the moment. In her reading, Chalamet's posture looked less careless than commanding.

Read more Timothée Chalamet Blasted For 'Manspreading' Next to Tina Fey at NBA Game Timothée Chalamet Blasted For 'Manspreading' Next to Tina Fey at NBA Game

'Chalamet's manspreading next to a visibly uncomfortable Fey reads as an expression of dominance. It suggests a sense of perceived superiority, as though he is important enough not to consider whether his posture is encroaching on others' space,' she said.

Honigman argued that Fey's body language suggested the opposite. 'As for Fey, the actress' face suggests she would rather be elsewhere,' she said, adding that her hands were 'clasped together, palms joined and tucked between her knees, as she appears to shrink herself to fit the situation.'

She went further, arguing that Fey seemed to be minimising herself to accommodate the men beside her. 'She narrows her posture to accommodate those around her, seemingly making space for the men and their presence. Her frame tightens, indicating a desire to avoid contact, even at the expense of her own comfort. By contrast, Chalamet appears unconcerned with physical proximity. His knees are spread wide enough to press against both neighbouring seats, indicating a disregard of personal space boundaries.'

i would give ever dollar i have to hear tina fey’s inside thoughts about timothee and kylie rn pic.twitter.com/hTVifkoatr — c ☆ (@tintafey) April 29, 2026

It is a strong reading of a fleeting moment, but it remains interpretation rather than proof. There is no audio of Fey expressing discomfort and no visible exchange between the two in the material cited.

Honigman also noted that Chalamet was not the only man sitting with his legs apart. On Fey's other side, Tracy Morgan was described as sitting with his knees wide too. On Jenner's far side, Ben Stiller was also said to be taking up a notable amount of space while seated with his wife. That wider context complicates the idea that Chalamet alone was sprawling across the row, even if he became the main target online.

Kylie Jenner Draws Separate Backlash

The Knicks outing also triggered a smaller debate around Kylie Jenner, 28, after a video of her looking apparently disengaged courtside began circulating online.

Fans contrasted the clip with recent footage of the couple at Coachella. 'The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while Kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest,' one person wrote on X.

Another user took a more sympathetic view, posting: 'When you love your man, but your social battery is running out.' A third suggested Chalamet had pushed for the date night, writing: 'Only he could drag her to a basketball court.'

oh kylie 😅🤣 then there’s timmy on the side having the time of his life pic.twitter.com/ixCBvdY1zr — star🧚🏽‍♀️ (@starsafairy) April 29, 2026

Again, none of the people involved has suggested there was any actual problem. Jenner did not say she was bored, Chalamet did not respond to the scrutiny and the Knicks have not commented on their celebrity guests.

What remains is a familiar social media pattern. A few still images from a live event were quickly turned into a broader argument about etiquette, gendered space and how much meaning should be read into the way famous people sit in public.