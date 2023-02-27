Sasha Walpole is auctioning off the toy Prince Harry gave her on the night she allegedly took his virginity in a field behind a busy pub.

The former Hargrove stable girl is selling the Miss Piggy stuffed toy she received as a birthday present for charity. She hopes to donate the money to the victims of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Walpole told the Daily Mail, '"The earthquake happened the day after my story came out and I remember thinking how much more important this was than who had or hadn't slept with a Prince. I thought auctioning this bit of cheeky Royal memorabilia could be my way of helping out."

She added, "Miss Piggy had been living quietly up in my attic for 20 years, so hopefully someone can give her a new lease of life that befits her colourful outfit and story."

Walpole, now a mum-of-two working as a digger driver, said for her it is "just a stuffed toy" given to her by a friend. But she hopes that "it raises a lot of money for a good cause."

In his memoir "Spare," Prince Harry recalled losing his virginity to an "older woman" who loves horses. He did not mention any names but Walpole said she decided to reveal herself to stop the speculations surrounding the identity of the woman who took the royal's virginity.

She had gone on several interviews to share her side of the story about what happened that night. She said it happened while they were both drunk from her 19th birthday party at the pub. They decided to go to the field for some smokes when she claimed he started kissing her passionately and one thing led to another.

Walpole said she has kept this secret for 20 years and only decided to come out after learning that Prince Harry wrote about the romp in "Spare." She said she lost contact with the duke after the incident but she does not feel bad that he has not reached out to her afterward. But the Duke of Sussex has yet to comment or confirm Walpole's claim that she was the "older woman" who took his virginity.