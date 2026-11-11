Marvel fans are celebrating Scarlet Witch's return after cryptic clues from Marvel Studios and a post-credits reveal in the VisionQuest finale confirmed Wanda Maximoff's return. The excitement intensified following the reveal of a post-credits scene involving Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Meanwhile, an alleged lineup featuring Hulk, Doctor Strange, Clea and Sylvie has circulated on X, raising questions about Doom's potential allies. However, Marvel has not officially confirmed the proposed team or Wanda's allegiance.

Marvel Studios Drops Cryptic WandaVision Clues

Ahead of the reveal, Marvel Studios posted a mysterious binary-code message on X, prompting fans to investigate its meaning. Screenshots circulating online linked the message to Wanda's WandaVision dialogue: 'We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried.'

Marvel Studios is teasing the reunion of the Maximoff family in the MCU.



“We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried.” pic.twitter.com/s8xeXxTwdl — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) November 10, 2026

The original line appeared when Wanda prepared to dismantle Westview's magical reality, forcing her to say goodbye to Billy and Tommy. Its resurfacing prompted speculation that Marvel was teasing a reunion between Wanda, Vision and their children.

X user @captaincupkick shared a decoded message alongside the original scene, questioning Marvel's intentions. Meanwhile, @marvel_updat3s interpreted the teaser as evidence that the Maximoff family could reunite, although Marvel had not confirmed that interpretation at the time.

What do you mean by that Marvel Studios https://t.co/yOUaVguUiy pic.twitter.com/unb6gL4sKx — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkick) November 10, 2026

Why Did Scarlet Witch Die in Doctor Strange 2?

Wanda's apparent death occurred in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following her corruption by the Darkhold. Desperate to reunite with her children, she pursued America Chavez, whose multiverse-travelling powers could help her reach alternate versions of Billy and Tommy.

Her violent pursuit ended when the children recoiled in terror after witnessing her actions. Overwhelmed by guilt, Wanda destroyed the Darkhold temple on Mount Wundagore, bringing the structure down upon herself while eliminating copies of the dangerous book across the multiverse.

Doctor Doom Awakens Wanda in VisionQuest

The VisionQuest finale's post-credits sequence shows Doctor Doom discovering Wanda beneath Mount Wundagore's rubble. He commands Scarlet Witch to awaken, and she opens her eyes, confirming that her apparent death was not permanent.

The encounter raises questions about Doom's interest in Wanda's extraordinary chaos magic, particularly its reality-altering abilities. However, the scene does not establish whether she willingly supports him or could become his adversary.

Elizabeth Olsen has officially returned as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU:



“Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine.” #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/7dIYvZM2G2 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 11, 2026

Hulk, Doctor Strange and Clea Rumoured for Doom's Team

X account @MCUFilmNews circulated a proposed lineup naming Hulk, Wanda, Doctor Strange 'as Boris', Clea and Sylvie. The post explicitly identified Clea and Sylvie as rumoured additions, while the entire roster remains unverified.

Doctor Doom's lineup:



• Hulk

• Wanda

• Doctor Strange (as Boris)

• Clea (rumored)

• Sylvie (rumored) pic.twitter.com/gjQpmX2VMe — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) November 11, 2026

Hulk's inclusion would be surprising given his longstanding Avengers allegiance, while Doctor Strange and Clea possess extensive mystical knowledge. Sylvie's experience with branching timelines in Loki could also prove relevant to Doom's potential multiversal ambitions.

'We Are on Doom's Side': Fans Anticipate Wanda's Comeback

The possibility of Scarlet Witch joining Doom has inspired excitement, with 'We Are on Doom's Side' capturing the provocative sentiment surrounding their potential alliance. Yet the villain's apparent interest in controlling Wanda's powers could instead place them in conflict.

BITCH I AM GAGGGGGING ITS TEAM DOOM pic.twitter.com/vaUfd53u3Y — Eren ᱬ (@erenfromtargets) November 11, 2026

With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for 18 December 2026, Wanda's future remains uncertain. Whether she reunites with her family, joins Doom or ultimately fights against him could shape Marvel's next major confrontation.