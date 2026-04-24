A video of Paula White, the American televangelist and long-term spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, has resurfaced online, prompting renewed attention to her preaching style. The clip, which appears to originate from an earlier sermon, shows White lowering herself to the floor and crawling across the stage while speaking about the devil.

The footage has been widely shared on platforms including X and Instagram. In the clip, White tells the congregation: 'Baby, if I got to get down and crawl', before continuing her sermon. The video has circulated among users in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where it has drawn a range of reactions online.

White has previously described similar actions as symbolic. In sermons and ministry materials, such demonstrations have been presented as representations of the 'serpent's defeat' in the Garden of Eden, reflecting themes of spiritual struggle within her teaching.

Trump's personal spiritual advisor Paula White GETS EXCITED talking about the DEVIL — STARTS CRAWLING ON STAGE as THOUSANDS WATCH



'BABY IF I GOTTA GET DOWN AND CRAWL' pic.twitter.com/oICc1at8SY — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2026

Read more Trump Is Invoking God to Justify a War — and Every Major Christian Leader in the Western World Is Now Publicly Pushing Back Trump Is Invoking God to Justify a War — and Every Major Christian Leader in the Western World Is Now Publicly Pushing Back

Theology of Spiritual Warfare

The style of preaching seen in the video reflects elements of Pentecostal and charismatic Christian traditions in the United States. These traditions often emphasise 'spiritual warfare', a concept describing an ongoing struggle between good and evil forces.

Within these settings, physical gestures and symbolic acts are sometimes used during sermons to illustrate religious ideas or reinforce key messages. Preaching may incorporate biblical imagery, including references to the serpent in the Book of Genesis, alongside expressive delivery intended to engage congregations.

Such approaches are less typical in many UK church traditions, including those associated with the Church of England, where services are generally more structured and less demonstrative.

Political Context and Recent Controversy

White's association with Donald Trump has elevated her public profile beyond religious audiences. She has advised Trump on faith outreach since his first presidential campaign and was formally appointed to a role within the White House's faith advisory initiatives in 2019. She has also appeared at campaign events and national religious gatherings linked to Trump's political outreach to evangelical voters.

Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White:



“Saying no to Trump would be saying no to God” pic.twitter.com/hjr6VVc69c — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) April 17, 2026

White: You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. You will be victorious in all you put your hand to because God is using you. pic.twitter.com/8VuFhWOyh0 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2026

The resurfaced video comes weeks after White faced criticism over remarks made during a White House Easter event in April 2026. During that appearance, she compared Trump's political and legal challenges to the experiences of Jesus Christ, stating: 'You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Saviour showed us.'

The remarks were criticised by some religious commentators and widely shared on social media, while others said they reflected themes commonly used in her sermons. White has previously been a prominent figure within prosperity gospel circles, a movement that emphasises faith, giving and personal success, and has attracted both support and criticism within wider Christian communities.

Ongoing Interpretation

The clip has been shared across multiple social media platforms, where users have reposted excerpts alongside commentary. Viral circulation has extended beyond US audiences, with discussion also taking place among UK-based users as the footage spread across international feeds.

As with similar resurfaced footage, the video has been viewed outside its original context, contributing to differing interpretations of the sermon. Short clips extracted from longer broadcasts are often shared independently, which can affect how they are understood by new audiences.

The spread of the clip highlights how archived content from religious broadcasts can re-emerge and gain new audiences through social media, particularly when linked to public figures with political influence.