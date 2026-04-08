Man Tests How Far He Can Run Inside Scientology HQ

A TikTok video showing a man running through the Church of Scientology's headquarters in Los Angeles has gone viral. The clip, shared by TikTok user Jayden (@swhileyy), shows the individual racing through the building's hallways, stirring millions of views and a mix of amusement and criticism across social media.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, established in 1954 and located on Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way, is one of the organisation's largest congregations in North America.

It serves both parishioners and curious visitors, offering spaces for services, counselling, and public tours, where guests can learn about Scientology teachings.

What Happened Inside the Scientology Building

The TikTok footage shows the man entering the church's reception area and sprinting through corridors typically used for guided tours and seminars. Reactions were divided on X.

Obsessed with this trend of people seeing how far they run inside the LA Scientology HQ pic.twitter.com/EJ1Yh5Vi6Y — Maddy Sperling (@maddysperl) April 6, 2026

Some users supported the trend and challenged commenters who asked why they could not just ask for a tour. 'WhY dInT yOu jUsT toUuR ... maybe because it's a cult and they don't deserve to be taken seriously.' Another joked: 'dude scientology surfers is the funniest thing I've seen in a hot minute.'

There were also references to Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut scene, an exclusive masked gathering that has been interpreted as representing secret societies or elite power structures.

It’s all fun and games till they make it a bit too far and run into these guys pic.twitter.com/4uqTLJWsnk — Suspect03 (@0x616C697665) April 7, 2026

Other commentators emphasised respect for religious spaces, noting: 'This kind of stunt is super embarrassing and rude.'

Another added: 'You don't need to run inside. During open hours, anyone can calmly walk inside a Church of Scientology building. They offer tours of their buildings. They even offer guests complimentary tea or coffee.' A third reminded viewers that 'Trespassing isn't cool, don't do this. Respect all religions.'

Inside the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles headquarters has been a central location for the organisation since 1954. It hosts a variety of facilities, including public information centres, counselling rooms, and seminar spaces.

The church's stated mission is to provide spiritual services and courses based on the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard, as well as to engage with the local community. As the commenter stated, tours are open to the public, allowing visitors to explore the premises and learn about Scientology philosophy without prior affiliation.

The Celebrity Connection and Its Reputation

Scientology has historically cultivated high-profile supporters in Hollywood, starting with L. Ron Hubbard's 'Project Celebrity' initiative. Notable adherents include Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Catherine Bell, Jenna Elfman, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Peña.

Some celebrities have left the church, such as Katie Holmes and Leah Remini, with the latter becoming a prominent critic. Celebrity involvement has contributed to both public fascination and scrutiny, shaping perceptions of the church for decades.

But as the comments on the video prove, public opinion on Scientology is divided.

Supporters of Scientology describe it as a genuine religion that provides personal development, spiritual growth, and self-improvement. They say the church helps people understand themselves better and offers a structured path to achieving personal goals.

Critics, however, point to its high-control practices, the secretive way it operates, and what they describe as aggressive recruitment methods—claims that the church strongly denies.

The involvement of celebrities and widespread media coverage has only added to the speculations, making Scientology both influential in popular culture and deeply polarising.