A fundraiser for a Colorado pizza delivery driver caring for her 82-year-old mother has raised more than $76,000 after a doorbell video captured a pastor's family praying for her following a mistaken pizza delivery. The footage of Suzanna Metcalf's encounter with the Seiwert family went viral, prompting thousands to donate towards her caregiving and household expenses.

Wrong Pizza Order Leads to Unexpected Prayer

What began as a routine Papa John's delivery in Castle Rock, Colorado, turned into an emotional encounter when Metcalf arrived at Pastor Neal Seiwert's home with the wrong order. Metcalf had confused order No. 57 with No. 67 and immediately apologised for the mistake. 'I'm sorry, I'm getting old,' she told the family before admitting, 'I screwed up. I'm sorry.'

Rather than complain, Seiwert reassured her that the mix-up was nothing to worry about. 'Don't you, for one second, feel bad. We love you, and Jesus loves you. And we hope you have a great night,' he replied.

The pastor, his wife, Hailee, and their three young daughters then stepped onto the porch, placed their hands on Metcalf's shoulders, and prayed for her. Their interaction, captured by the home's doorbell camera, showed the driver visibly moved by the family's unexpected gesture.

Seiwert said her explanation prompted him to offer reassurance and ease any anxiety she might have been experiencing. 'When she was explaining herself...I really felt the love of God for her and wanted to do anything I could to relieve any pressure and anxiety she was (feeling),' he said. Seiwert said he had learned to trust his instinct to show compassion to strangers, viewing such moments as opportunities to 'shine our light and help someone experience love.'

'I didn't want her to experience just our family's love; I wanted her to experience God's love too,' he added. The encounter was captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera and later shared on social media.

Viral Video Sparks $76,000 Fundraiser

The footage attracted millions of views and an outpouring of support. One commenter wrote, 'This brought tears to my eyes. God bless that family.'

The Seiwerts subsequently contacted Metcalf and, with her permission, launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial assistance. According to the fundraiser, Metcalf works delivery shifts while caring full-time for her 82-year-old mother, juggling daily responsibilities, medical needs, and household expenses.

Initially seeking $10,000, the campaign eventually attracted more than 2,600 donors and surpassed $76,000. The contributions were intended to ease her financial pressures while allowing her to continue supporting her mother.

Pastor Reflects on Viral Prayer That Inspired Thousands

Seiwert reflected on the encounter on Instagram, where he said he never expected the family's gesture to attract attention. 'I had no idea that a simple prayer at my front door would be seen by millions,' he wrote.

The pastor said the experience was about offering encouragement to someone who needed it. 'One prayer, one act of kindness, one step of obedience can echo far beyond what we see,' he added. What began with a mistaken pizza order has since drawn support from thousands of strangers, extending the family's initial gesture well beyond their doorstep.