A California maritime cadet pulled a father and his 25-year-old son from a swimming pool after hearing screams at a neighbouring apartment complex in Foster City. Zion Jerge's rescue was reported by Cal Poly Maritime Academy on 24 August 2026, and he later discussed the incident in a television interview.

Jerge, a senior in the academy's Marine Transportation programme, was near his home when he heard the cries. He ran towards the sound and found a pool behind a fence, where two men were in difficulty.

According to the academy, the younger man could not swim. He entered the shallow end, then moved into deeper water, where he was unable to stay afloat and sank. His father went into the pool to help, but also began struggling.

The Second Swimmer in the Deep End

When Jerge reached the pool, the father was floating face down. The cadet climbed over the fence, entered the water and pulled him out. The academy said Jerge later described his response as almost instinctive, prompted by the urgency of the situation.

After getting the father to safety, Jerge heard more screaming. He then saw another man lying at the bottom of the deep end and realised he was the father's son. Jerge went back into the pool and brought him out.

The 25-year-old was unconscious. Jerge immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR. A short time later, the man expelled water and began breathing on his own, the academy reported.

The academy's account says Jerge initially saw the father and learned of the second swimmer only after completing the first rescue. It does not state how long the rescue or CPR took, or describe any other treatment given before emergency crews arrived.

Recognition for the Cadet

Officers from the Foster City Police Department and personnel from the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department responded. By the time they arrived, the son was conscious and able to speak with first responders. He was taken to hospital for further treatment, according to the academy.

The two men were not named in the academy's account, which did not give the date of the incident. It also provided no detailed medical update on the son after his transfer to hospital.

The academy described the rescue as an example of its emphasis on preparation, leadership and public service. The family later thanked Jerge, telling public safety officials they believed the outcome might have been very different without his intervention, the academy said.

Retired Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, identified as the academy's superintendent in its August statement, praised Jerge's response under pressure. He said the cadet's actions reflected the institution's emphasis on leadership, practical judgement and service to others.

The Foster City Police Department also awarded Jerge a lifesaving commendation, according to Good News Network. Local television station KTVU interviewed him on 28 August and reported that he had recently been honoured for the rescue.

The available accounts do not confirm the precise date of the incident or provide further information about the son's recovery. They report that both men were pulled from the pool and that the son was breathing and speaking before being taken to hospital.