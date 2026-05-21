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Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Records founder who was once responsible for launching Taylor Swift's early career, was met with loud boos during a graduation ceremony at Middle Tennessee State University in Tennessee on 10 May 2026 after telling students that artificial intelligence will reshape their future jobs and the creative industries.

The response inside the Murphy Athletic Centre in Murfreesboro quickly turned tense as the 63-year-old music executive urged graduates to treat AI as a tool rather than a threat, warning that the industry they were entering would not resemble the one that existed even a decade ago.

Borchetta was invited to speak at a ceremony attended by students from the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, as well as graduates from education and business programmes. His speech, intended as motivational, instead triggered a sharp reaction from parts of the audience who interrupted him with boos.

Scott Borchetta AI Warning Met With Loud Boos

Borchetta told students that technological shifts were already rewriting the rules of the creative industries, citing streaming and social media as examples of changes that had transformed music and media economics.

Another out-of-touch CEO gets booed at a graduation ceremony after mentioning AI.



This time it’s music executive Scott Borchetta, who was speaking at Middle Tennessee State.



This generation has no fear because all they’ve ever known is capitalism in decay, and they rightly… pic.twitter.com/2iYPOJYDag — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 19, 2026

'AI is rewriting production as we sit here,' he said during the speech, according to footage from the ceremony. He followed that line with a blunt challenge to the audience, telling them: 'You can hear me now or pay me later.'

The reaction inside the 10,000-seat arena was immediate, with boos echoing through sections of the graduating crowd. Borchetta paused but continued, urging students not to ignore what he described as a structural shift in how content is created and distributed.

He referred to AI as part of an evolution in creative industries, arguing that platforms may change, but strong ideas and storytelling would remain central. 'What is still the most valuable commodity is great content, great storytelling,' he said, adding that success would depend on personal judgement rather than reliance on systems or platforms.

Borchetta also insisted that graduates should focus on developing their own creative instincts, saying that people who succeed are those who trust their vision and ability to make decisions in uncertain environments.

Taylor Swift's Ex Label CEO Responds

Rather than step back from the reaction, Borchetta appeared to lean into it, later laughing off the disruption and suggesting that students would come to understand his warning in time.

'Invest in the skill and art of creation and not the platform or the system,' he told graduates, arguing that industries shift rapidly while strong creative judgement remains constant.

He also reflected on his own career in the music industry, describing moments when he chose to back unknown artists and emerging talent before they became commercially successful. Borchetta, who founded Big Machine Records, played a major role in Taylor Swift's early career, releasing her first six studio albums.

He did not mention Taylor Swift during the ceremony, but his connection to her remains one of the defining parts of his career. Borchetta signed Swift as a teenager and released her first six albums through Big Machine Records, helping turn her into a global star.

Swift's Fallout With BMR CEO

Their relationship later broke down in 2019 after Borchetta sold Big Machine Records to music executive Scooter Braun in a deal that included the rights to Swift's early master recordings. Swift publicly criticised the sale, saying she was not given a fair chance to buy her own music, while Borchetta defended the transaction at the time.

The dispute quickly escalated into an industry argument over artists' ownership and control of their work. Swift later successfully re-recorded her six albums, which debuted more than their initial debut. She regained control of her master recordings in 2025 after purchasing them from Shamrock Capital, the investment firm that had previously bought the rights from Scooter Braun's company. The deal gave her full ownership of her early catalogue, ending years of dispute over the original sale of her music.