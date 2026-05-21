Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood's most prominent power couples, are facing intense questions over their sprawling upstate New York Estate as reports emerge that contractors have filed substantial financial claims against the property.

The Lewisboro project, once heralded as a private sanctuary for the family, remains unfinished after a series of mechanics' liens, suggesting ongoing payment disputes between the couple and their construction team.

While the estate was originally envisioned as a luxury compound, the site today is stagnant. Reports confirmed by TMZ indicate that five separate contractors and subcontractors have filed legal claims, collectively valued at approximately $2.1 million. These filings allege that the work completed on the estate remains unpaid. Neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly commented on the allegations.

Millions in Contractor Claims Reportedly Filed Against Property

According to TMZ, contractors and subcontractors have filed mechanics' liens against the couple's property in Lewisboro, New York.

Mechanics' liens are legal claims that contractors can file against a property when they allege payment has not been made for labour, services, or materials.

One company alone reportedly filed a claim exceeding $1.35 million tied to major construction work, including framing, plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC installation, drywall, and masonry.

TMZ reported that it independently confirmed the existence of the liens filed, though no court has determined liability or established whether the claims will ultimately be paid in full.

A Luxury Vision That Has Taken Years to Build

Lively and Reynolds reportedly acquired the land through an LLC in 2018, with plans to build what would become a highly ambitious residential project.

Reports describe the estate as spanning roughly 110 acres and featuring plans for a 14,500-square-foot main residence alongside a pool house, gym facilities, and geothermal infrastructure designed to support the property in the long term.

During a 2022 local planning board hearing referenced in reporting, Lively reportedly spoke warmly about the location and described the surrounding community as 'heaven'.

She also reportedly said the family had been 'desperate to get shovels in the ground', underscoring how personally invested the couple appeared to be in completing the project.

At the time, the development appeared positioned to become the family's permanent retreat away from Hollywood.

Why Is Construction Still Incomplete?

While no official explanation has been given publicly, reports indicate that work on the estate slowed significantly toward the end of last year, then stopped altogether sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

The unresolved contractor claims have fuelled speculation that payment disputes may be contributing to the delays.

However, no foreclosure order or public documentation has emerged indicating the property has been seized or that ownership has changed.

Because the dispute remains unresolved, it is not yet clear whether the delays stem entirely from contractor disagreements, construction complexity, scheduling challenges, or other factors not yet disclosed publicly.

Timing Draws Extra Attention

The renewed focus on the property also arrives after an intense period of public scrutiny surrounding Lively's legal dispute linked to It Ends With Us and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Recent reporting noted that the legal battle concluded with a settlement in May 2026, ending months of public filings, competing allegations, and media attention.

TMZ noted that the home construction controversy had emerged shortly after that chapter closed, creating additional interest in the couple's broader public profile.

There is currently no publicly available evidence connecting the legal dispute to the contractor's claims.

No Public Response Yet

For now, the unfinished estate remains largely a mystery.

The reported liens have introduced a new layer of scrutiny around what had once been portrayed as a carefully planned family home built away from the spotlight.

Until either Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds addresses the matter directly, or legal proceedings provide more clarity, questions are likely to remain over why a project years in the making still appears unfinished.

For now, the unfinished estate remains a mystery. Whether the project stalled due to contractor disagreements, complex scheduling, or undisclosed factors, the silence from the couple's representatives suggests that the matter remains a private, albeit high-profile, conflict.