Sydney Sweeney just hard-launched her romance with Scooter Braun via a series of photos on Instagram. For weeks, there have been rumours suggesting that the two have been dating since they post each other's photos on their social media accounts regularly.

However, some users online are divided in their reaction after learning about Sweeney and Braun's relationship. The comments have become so negative, with some people calling them a 'match made in hell.'

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Hard-Launch Relationship

Sweeney and Braun started hanging out shortly after they met at a wedding in September 2025. At the time, the 'Euphoria' actress had only been single for a couple of months, having just ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March of last year. Braun, on the other hand, got divorced from Yael Cohen in 2022.

On her Instagram post, Sweeney shared loved-up snaps with her new beau while at Stagecoach. In one of the snaps, the actress and the talent manager are hugging each other, and Braun is holding his girlfriend's thigh. Another photo shows the couple posing inside a photobooth. Another photo shows Braun carrying Sweeney in his arms.

However, critics were quick to slam the couple, perhaps due to all the controversies that they were involved in. After one critic called the relationship 'a match made in hell,' others questioned why Sweeney is dating Justin Bieber's 'former manager.' Some critics also accused Sweeney of doing everything to speed up her success.

'Scooter is a juice, and her ex was one too... and you wonder why Sydney is in every other movie, and her career skyrocketed just within the last 3 years. It's not a coincidence. She's f****** her way to the top,' one critic wrote.

'I can't believe this is the guy you chose out of everyone in the world,' another person wrote.

'Scooter Braun??? Are we serious???' a third person commented on Sweeney's photos.

Sydney Sweeney Controversies

Sweeney and Braun have both found themselves at the centre of controversies in the past. The former has been rumoured to be feuding with her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. The rumours were directly debunked by their fellow co-star, Jessica Blair Herman, who said that everything is well on set. For fairness, Herman also stressed that Sweeney and Zendaya do not have that many scenes in the series.

Other than the feud rumours, Sweeney also faced criticism after appearing in a campaign for American Eagle. The controversial ad sparked debate after the word jeans was spelt as 'genes' despite the two having very different meanings.

Months later, Sweeney and her team were criticised for climbing the Hollywood sign without permission. Jeff Zarrinnam, head of the Hollywood Sign Trust, confirmed that some parts of the video used CGI, but he also stressed that some parts were authentic.

Scooter Braun's Troubled Track Record

Braun has also faced a slew of controversies. In 2019, he acquired Big Machine Label Group, which gave him ownership of Taylor Swift's master records. Swift publicly condemned the acquisition and subsequently re-recorded her earlier albums to reclaim control of her music.

Braun also lost several artists from his roster in 2023, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. He has also faced allegations of exploitation and was once in a public disagreement with Bieber.

So, the controversies faced by both Sweeney and Braun may have been why critics believe they are 'a match made in hell.'