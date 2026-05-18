Taylor Swift has been named in online posts alleging she pressured Blake Lively in connection with a legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni. Court filings in the case do not reference Swift.

A TikTok video circulating online repeated the allegation and included commentary referencing a blind item linked to the dispute. The post did not include court documents or legal filings.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are involved in court proceedings tied to It Ends With Us, with filings from both sides forming the basis of the dispute.

Legal Dispute Context

The litigation relates to allegations and counterclaims arising from the development, production and promotion of It Ends With Us. Both parties have submitted legal arguments outlining opposing accounts of events during filming and related professional interactions.

Read more 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology

Social Media Claims

A TikTok user posted a video repeating allegations involving Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in relation to the ongoing dispute involving Justin Baldoni. The user stated:

'Taylor Swift allegedly pressured Blake Lively into settling the lawsuit with Justin Baldoni'.

The user also referred to claims about a blind item circulating online linked to the dispute, adding:

'There's a blind item circulating that Taylor Swift allegedly pressured Blake Lively into settling her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni'.

The user further said:

'The claim is that Taylor didn't want to be pulled into a messy public trial, so Blake ultimately settled'.

The video also included additional commentary on alleged interpretation of events:

'Because the case ended before trial, people are now reverse engineering a story around pressure and influence'.

The user added:

'Instead of seeing Blake making a legal decision based on risk, privacy, or exhaustion, people jump to a behind the scenes power dynamic narrative'.

The post included commentary about alleged influence and settlement dynamics but did not cite court records, legal filings or verified documentation.

Alleged Leaked Messages

Another TikTok user circulated claims referencing alleged leaked messages said to involve Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. The user stated:

'The Taylor Swift and Blake Lively text messages are finally here. And they are so bad. And we haven't even gotten everything yet'.

The video also claimed:

'Taylor text Blake saying, "I think this b****... knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin"'.

It further stated:

'That text exchange was from early December... which shows that there was some collusion. There was some planning for weeks'.

The post did not include court records, legal filings or independently verified evidence supporting the claims.

@xurbe15 Taylor Swift's text messages with Blake Lively are here!! And they are WILD! The way these women trashed Justin Baldoni ór More breakdowns coming on the podcast! #TaylorSwitt #BlakeLively #ItEndsithUs ♬ original sound - xurbe15

Media Circulation

The claims have circulated across social media platforms, with users re-posting alleged messages and commentary related to the dispute. No official documents or court filings have been provided alongside the posts.

Court Records And Official Filings

Court documents in the case consist of filings submitted by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as part of ongoing proceedings. These materials form the official case record and set out the positions of both parties.

Current Status

Swift's representatives have not issued comment on the allegations circulating online.

The dispute between Lively and Baldoni remains active as filings continue to be submitted to the court.