Eminem is prepared to 'spare no expense' to get his ex‑wife Kim Scott Mathers into rehab after her recent DUI arrests in Michigan, a source has claimed.

The 53‑year‑old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is said to be pushing for professional treatment after Kim, 51, was charged with driving under the influence in May while her teenage son and his friends were reportedly in the car.

The news came after Kim pleaded no contest to another DUI offence near Detroit from earlier this year, according to TMZ. In that February incident, police documents cited by the outlet state officers found an empty Crown Royal Apple mini bottle in her vehicle after she allegedly hit a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck while driving her son, Parker and his friends.

The Push For Rehab

Eminem and Kim Scott met as teenagers in the Detroit area and married in 1999 at the height of his early fame. They divorced in 2001, remarried in 2006 and separated again the following year. Their turbulent history has long been woven into his lyrics and public persona, but those close to them insist what is playing out now is less about old drama and more about fear for Kim's health.

'Eminem was horrified,' a source told US magazine Globe after the latest drink‑driving charge. 'He wants this to be her wake‑up call that she needs professional help. He's ready to pay for it all, to have her flown off to any A‑list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants. He doesn't care as long as she does it.'

The former couple share a daughter, Hailie, now 30. Eminem has also legally adopted Kim's biological child, Stevie Laine, 24, and her niece, Alaina Marie, 33, tying their families together regardless of their on‑off marital status.

Family Fears And A High‑Stakes Ultimatum

People close to the family describe Eminem's stance as both pragmatic and anxious. He knows, as the source puts it, that he 'can't help if she doesn't want to get better,' but is said to be pushing hard to make Kim confront the consequences of her behaviour. 'He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight,' the insider told Globe. 'He truly fears the worst will happen if something isn't done to help her.'

In practical terms, that reportedly means lining up treatment options and making it clear that money will not be an obstacle. Whether Kim is willing to accept that offer, or what exact form any intervention would take, has not been confirmed publicly.

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No police spokesperson was quoted in the Globe report, and there has been no official statement from Eminem's representatives on the record about his plans. All reported details of his intentions stem from unnamed sources.

What is not in dispute is the legal trail. TMZ reports that Kim's latest DUI charge was filed on Thursday, 14 May, just days after her no‑contest plea in the earlier Detroit‑area case. The February incident, involving an allegedly parked truck and a car full of teenagers, would unsettle any parent. For someone with Eminem's history with addiction and recovery, the alarm is likely even sharper.