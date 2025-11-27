ABC has confirmed that Scrubs will return to screens as part of its 2026 midseason schedule, marking the comeback of a series that played a major role in shaping medical sitcoms in the early 2000s. The broadcaster announced that all original programming in the line-up will stream on Hulu the day after their linear debuts. This includes the Scrubs revival, placing it at the centre of a widely anticipated return.

The new version of the show is set to premiere on 25 February 2026 with two back-to-back episodes. ABC's reveal also confirmed that viewers would be offered a short first-look at the updated production ahead of release. The network positioned the revival as a continuation rather than a reboot, keeping familiar characters in prominent roles.

When And Where To Watch The Scrubs Revival

The 2026 revival will air on ABC before moving to Hulu for next-day streaming access, maintaining a structure that supports both traditional viewers and audiences who prefer to watch online. This approach reflects ABC's broader midseason rollout, which includes a full slate of returning and new titles. For Scrubs, it ensures viewers can follow the show regardless of how they watch television. ABC scheduled the two-episode launch in February to emphasise the scale of the revival and give returning fans an immediate sense of the show's direction.

The Cast: Who's Back And Who's New

Original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley will all return, recreating the core dynamic that defined the series. Braff and Faison, who portrayed J.D. and Turk, are set to reunite on-screen as their characters scrub in together for the first time in years. Their storyline reflects the show's renewed focus on how medicine has changed over time.

Alongside the returning cast, the revival introduces several new characters to provide fresh narrative directions. Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster are among the confirmed additions, joining a group of new interns who represent the latest generation entering the hospital environment. ABC described the cast blend as a combination of familiar and contemporary voices.

The revival aims to follow the format of the original series, which blended comedic moments with depictions of medical training and workplace challenges. The premise positions the characters within a changed environment while maintaining the structure that early fans recognise. The series also intends to introduce stories involving its new interns. This creates space for updated themes that reflect present-day hospital life, while the original characters remain central to the overall direction. The revival therefore broadens the world of the show without disregarding its established background.

Fan Responses Ahead Of The Premiere

Fans reacted quickly to the revival announcement, sharing a range of comments about what they hoped to see in the upcoming series. Some emphasised that Scrubs was not entirely comedic in its earlier years, pointing to the sincerity and honesty that shaped several key storylines. They expressed interest in seeing whether the revival would maintain those qualities.

Other comments raised questions about returning characters, with viewers asking about figures such as Glen and Laverne. Some fans praised the decision to continue the series, while others expressed concern that the revival might not capture the essence of the original run. Several noted that legacy shows often struggle when they rely too heavily on the past.

Reactions to a promotional trailer highlighted further debate. One viewer said their first thought was that the revival would not work, followed by a sense of optimism after seeing the footage. Others said they were pleased the project appeared to be a genuine continuation rather than a reboot that avoids audience expectations.