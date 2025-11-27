Has a potential new chapter in the world of 'Home Alone' taken shape? Macaulay Culkin recently revealed a sequel idea centred on a father locked out of his own house by his frustrated son.

Culkin discussed the concept during a stop on his 'A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin' tour, where he addressed ongoing questions about whether he would ever return as Kevin McCallister. His remarks provided the clearest outline yet of the type of story he would consider for a legacy continuation of the franchise.

A Sequel Idea Centred on Family Tension

Culkin said he 'would not be completely allergic' to revisiting Kevin McCallister, but added that the project would need to be handled carefully. He noted that he already had an idea in mind for how such a sequel could work, describing a version of Kevin who is either a widower or a divorcee raising a child. In this scenario, Kevin is overworked, increasingly distracted, and unaware of how irritated his son has become.

Culkin explained that his idea involves Kevin being locked out of his own home by his child, who then becomes the one placing traps to keep him out. He said this reverses the familiar dynamic, putting Kevin in the position once held by the intruders who tried to enter the McCallister home. He added that the house functions as a metaphor for the strained relationship between father and son. Culkin described the premise as a story about Kevin trying to be let back into his son's heart.

Revisiting a Landmark Franchise

The original 'Home Alone' transformed Culkin into one of Hollywood's most recognisable child actors when it released in 1990. The film became a major box office success, earning approximately £370 million (approximately $476 million) worldwide and ending the year as the second-highest-grossing release. Culkin returned to lead the 1992 follow-up, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', which reunited him with director Chris Columbus.

Columbus has since commented on the possibility of reviving the series, saying in an interview that another instalment should not be made. He said that 'Home Alone' existed as a specific moment in time that would be difficult to recreate. He added that attempting to return to something created 35 years ago would be a mistake, an opinion he has expressed several times.

Attempts to Continue the Series

Neither Columbus nor Culkin took part in the 1997 release 'Home Alone 3', which featured a new cast and storyline. That instalment was later followed by a fourth movie that premiered on television in 2002. The franchise re-emerged again in 2021 when Disney produced 'Home Sweet Home Alone' as a Disney+ exclusive starring Archie Yates.

The film did not receive strong reviews, with many critics and viewers noting substantial differences from the tone of the earlier entries. The response to the remake contributed to renewed debate over whether a modern version of 'Home Alone' can match audience expectations. Those reactions also added context to Columbus' argument that the series should be left as it is.

Fan Responses to Culkin's Pitch

Culkin's sequel idea prompted a wide range of reactions from fans who shared comments about potential directions for the character. Some called the pitch an instant Christmas classic, noting the appeal of seeing Kevin targeted by a pre-teen using his own methods against him. Others recalled alternative suggestions, including a version where an adult Kevin becomes a criminal while his former adversaries Harry and Marv have straightened out their lives.

Additional comments proposed reintroducing the classic characters in some capacity, as fans debated how the series could move forward. Many responses focused on the novelty of reversing the original premise by placing Kevin on the receiving end of traps.