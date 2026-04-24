The White Lotus season 4 has officially begun filming in France, with cameras rolling from 15 April. HBO is taking the next chapter of Mike White's hit social satire to the French Riviera, with the story set against the glamour and intensity of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Emmy winning series has so far moved between luxury resorts in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand, each season introducing a new group of wealthy guests and overworked staff during a tense week long stay. Season 4 keeps that anthology format but shifts the action to one of Europe's most high profile settings, placing the chaos of Cannes at the centre of its familiar themes of money, status and ambition.

The White Lotus Season 4 Heads To The French Riviera

Production on The White Lotus season 4 began on 15 April and is taking place across three of the Riviera's best known locations: Cannes, Saint Tropez and Monaco. Local outlet Monaco Tribune reports that casting calls for extras have circulated widely in recent weeks, suggesting the region is preparing for a busy spring of film and television production.

As in previous seasons, the fictional White Lotus brand will be layered onto real luxury hotels. According to Variety, the Airelles Château de la Messardière in Saint Tropez is being turned into the 'White Lotus du Cap,' while the Hôtel Martinez on the Croisette will appear as the 'White Lotus Cannes.' Both are natural fits for a series that thrives on placing deeply flawed characters in lavish surroundings.

The story will unfold over a single week during the Cannes Film Festival, giving the series a backdrop of premieres, parties and industry deal making. Production is expected to remain in place throughout the real world festival, which runs from 12 to 23 May, with reports suggesting cast members could appear on the actual red carpet during the second week.

Monaco will also feature in the new season, although Monaco Tribune says the story remains rooted in the wider French Riviera. The Principality has quietly grown in stature as a filming location, with Emily in Paris also set to shoot part of its sixth season there from May. For The White Lotus, Monaco adds another layer of wealth and exclusivity to a show long fascinated by people for whom money is rarely a concern.

HBO has not confirmed a release date, and there is still no official word on how far filming has progressed. For now, any talk of a premiere window remains unconfirmed until the network announces its schedule.

Starry Cast, New Characters And A Cannes‑Centred Plot

While The White Lotus season 4 will introduce a fresh group of characters, the cast is already packed with major names. Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Kumail Nanjiani, Heather Graham, Rosie Perez and Nadia Tereszkiewicz are all confirmed, alongside French actors Laura Smet and Corentin Fila, as well as Sandra Bernhard.

That mix of British, American and French talent suggests the new season may lean as heavily into cultural tension as it does into class conflict. Cassel and Smet in particular help root the story more firmly in its French setting, giving the backdrop more weight than simple Riviera spectacle.

Mike White is again writing and directing, maintaining the sharp tonal control that defined earlier seasons. The formula remains familiar: guests arrive at a White Lotus resort carrying secrets, resentments and delusions, while staff hover at the edges, either indulging the chaos or quietly judging it. At some point, something goes badly wrong.

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Setting the new season during Cannes raises the stakes. These are not simply rich holidaymakers but people who may be chasing publicity, financing or prestige in one of the world's most image conscious arenas. That makes the festival a particularly rich setting for a series built on performance, vanity and hierarchy.

The reported plan to have cast members walk the real Cannes red carpet, as Variety noted, adds another intriguing layer. It blurs the line between fiction and the industry the show so often satirises, turning the cast into both characters within the story and participants in the spectacle surrounding it.

Beyond that, plot details remain tightly under wraps. There is still no word on which actors are playing guests, which are playing staff, or how their stories will intersect. HBO has also yet to release a synopsis.

What does seem clear is that season 4 will continue mining the same blend of privilege, discomfort and quiet menace that made the earlier seasons so compelling. With its yacht parties, designer boutiques and visible displays of wealth, the French Riviera may be the show's most pointed setting yet.

Until trailers and first look images arrive, the confirmed details remain limited but significant. Filming is underway in Monaco, Cannes and Saint Tropez, a heavyweight cast is in place, and Mike White is once again leading the series. Much of the mystery, including who survives the week and when the show will air, remains locked behind closed doors.