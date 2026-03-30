HBO has confirmed six new cast members for season 4 of 'The White Lotus', including 'The Madison' standout Ben Schnetzer, Heather Graham and Rosie Perez, as casting accelerates for the French-set series due in 2027. Creator Mike White has previously trailed 'more murders' at the luxury resorts, while ruling out a return for Jennifer Coolidge following her character's season 2 death. The latest casting details were announced on 30 March 2026.

'The White Lotus' launched in Hawaii in 2021, each season examining the absurdities of wealth in idyllic locations that turn deadly. Season 3's Thailand finale delivered another grim twist last year. With production scheduled for late 2026, the move to France introduces a new European setting for the HBO satire.

Fresh Talent Joins The White Lotus Season 4 Lineup

Helena Bonham Carter has been cast in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4. (Via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/82HmJ4Z3ix — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) January 29, 2026

Ben Schnetzer joins from 'The Madison's' Van Davis role, alongside Heather Graham and Rosie Perez. Laura Smet, Tobias Santelmann and Frida Gustavsson expand the European contingent, suggesting potential tensions between locals and travelling guests. HBO had already confirmed Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long for the upcoming run.

New cast members for ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ Season 4:



• Heather Graham

• Frida Gustavsson

• Rosie Perez

• Tobias Santelmann

• Ben Schnetzer

• Laura Smet pic.twitter.com/EtQifjODMJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2026

The ensemble also includes Max Greenfield (New Girl), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul. Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Sandra Bernhard and Dylan Ennis complete the growing line-up. Reports indicate that Fila and Tereszkiewicz may play hotel staff. Previous seasons have mixed established names with emerging talent, contributing to high-profile breakthroughs such as Sydney Sweeney.

Industry reports suggest a possible Cannes link, with filming expected to combine Paris locations and Riviera settings from April to October 2026. A 2027 premiere would follow the Thailand season on a similar timetable.

The White Lotus Season 4 Promises Riviera Mayhem

Mike White said in a post-season 3 featurette: 'for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the "crashing waves of rocks" vernacular but there's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.' The series is expected to continue its focus on luxury holidays that unravel into violence.

'THE WHITE LOTUS' Season 4 filming location confirmed! The new story will take place in Saint-Tropez, France at the luxury hotel, Château de La Messardière.



(via Variety) pic.twitter.com/VsaPLlJs9t — The Direct (@TheDirect) January 9, 2026

Executive producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter: 'I know what it is and where it's going, and it's really exciting and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four.' Specific story details have not been released.

Jennifer Coolidge is not expected to return following her character Tanya's death at the end of season 2. Other characters, including Jon Gries' Greg, could reappear, and Charlotte Bön may return from the Thailand storyline.

Season 3 depicted family tensions during a stay in Thailand. For the new instalment, locations under consideration have included grand hotels in Nice.

Industry insiders have pointed to two significant recurring roles reserved for new actors. Plot and final casting details remain unconfirmed as HBO continues development of season 4.