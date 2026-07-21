Mitch McConnell's whereabouts and condition remain shrouded in mystery 37 days after the Senate minority leader was rushed by ambulance to a Washington, D.C., hospital, with his staff refusing to comment about him, according to a new report.

The silence follows a 14 June 911 call reporting that McConnell had apparently suffered a heart attack, was unconscious and had received CPR before being taken to George Washington University Hospital. Since then, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican has missed dozens of Senate votes and vanished from the public view, with no in-person sightings by journalists and no on-camera appearances to reassure voters he is fit to serve.

According to reports, his longtime aide Terry Camack declined to answer basic questions about his current activities. The office also would not say when he might return to work or describe his current cognitive state.

That blackout jars with a claim made two weeks earlier by commentator Scott Jennings, a prominent MAGA-aligned Republican, who said he had held a nearly 20‑minute phone call with McConnell about foreign policy and US politics. Jennings said McConnell was 'at some point preparing to go back to work'.

Pressed on that account, McConnell's staff offered no clarification, leaving even that supposed proof of life effectively uncorroborated.

Hospital Security Deepens Questions Around Mitch McConnell

Despite the official silence, the Daily Beast says it has confirmed that taxpayer money is funding a semi-permanent security presence outside George Washington University Hospital, where McConnell was taken in June. Reporters visiting the site in recent days observed a row of black, unmarked Capitol Police SUVs parked near a driveway at the facility, apparently stationed there around the clock.

In the absence of direct access to the senator, those vehicles now serve as the closest thing to evidence that he remains inside and alive. They have not, however, stemmed a stream of rumours ranging from claims that McConnell is in a vegetative state to suggestions he is brain-dead or even secretly deceased, with staff allegedly covering it up. None of those claims is supported by verifiable public evidence, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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The handling of the crisis has created political pressure back home. Kentucky's Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, has publicly demanded more transparency about McConnell's health and capacity to represent the state. He has argued that while elements of a senator's medical history may be personal, an extended inability to work, combined with missed votes in Washington, inevitably raises questions about democratic representation.

Beshear also described being drawn into the rumour-mill himself. 'It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell. In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies not state agencies suggesting he's passed,' he said on Saturday. He now faces mounting pressure within his own party to take a tougher public line on McConnell's absence.

A Photo, a Statement, and More Doubts About Mitch McConnell

The first substantial communication from McConnell's office came on 12 July, almost a month after his hospitalisation, when aides released a photograph and a lengthy written statement they said came from the senator. In the image, McConnell is shown sitting on what appears to be a hospital bed, dressed in jeans and a button-up shirt, smiling beside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is 73.

If it was intended to calm speculation, it had the opposite effect. The image triggered immediate scepticism online, followed swiftly by a wave of memes and AI-generated clips mocking its authenticity. One prominent MAGA supporter posted a doctored version of the photo with McConnell's and Chao's faces swapped, captioned, 'see how easy that is?' Another video circulating on social media depicted a fake McConnell springing from his bed and dancing energetically around the hospital room.

The surreal tone escalated with further memes showing the senator being visited by Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and John Wayne, all long deceased. 'New photo just released of other friends visiting Mitch McConnell today,' one caption read. 'He really looks great! Hang in there!'

Alongside the photograph, McConnell's office circulated a detailed first-person account of his medical ordeal. In it, the senator was quoted as saying he had been 'briefly unconscious' around the time of his admission and had undergone multiple tests to determine the cause of his fall. The statement said he was treated for 'mild pneumonia' and later moved to a rehabilitation facility.

'My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages,' the statement read, adding that he was now 'regaining my strength.' Those specific medical reassurances, if genuine, would directly contradict the original 911 report that described an apparent heart attack.

Even before this latest health crisis, McConnell was frequently seen being pushed around Capitol Hill in a wheelchair and had suffered a series of public episodes in which he appeared to freeze mid-sentence during press conferences. Yet at 84, he is not the oldest lawmaker on Capitol Hill. Senator Chuck Grassley is 92 and still voting, while in the House, Republican Hal Rogers is 88, Democrat Maxine Waters is 87, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now in her final term, is 86.

McConnell's renewed disappearance, coupled with those images of frailty across Congress, has intensified a simmering argument in Washington over age, power and what voters are entitled to know about the people who govern them.