An explosion outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning sent smoke across the sidewalk, prompted a rapid armed response from federal agents and ended with one suspect in custody, according to the FBI and early video from the scene.

The FBI said the individual deployed an incendiary device outside the New York federal building at about 8.30am, and said its Joint Terrorism Task Force is now leading the investigation.

The building in question is no sleepy bureaucratic backwater. 26 Federal Plaza houses major federal agencies, including an ICE office and immigration court facilities, which is exactly why the scene turned so fast from ordinary weekday traffic into something far more fraught.

Officials have not publicly released the suspect's name, and the reason for the blast remains unclear.

Agents Swarm Federal Plaza Scene

Video from the scene shows a sudden burst of white smoke outside the building, people moving quickly away from the entrance and officers rushing out with guns drawn before several of them tackle the man on the pavement.

It is the sort of clip that stops a scroll dead, all smoke, shouting and hurried movement, though the actual facts are more restrained than the footage makes them look.

The FBI's statement, relayed publicly by director Kash Patel on X and repeated in media reports, said an individual 'deployed an incendiary device' outside 26 Federal Plaza and was taken into custody.

Patel added that two minor injuries had been reported at that stage, while other outlets later described additional minor injuries and treatment on scene. Those early numbers may still shift as investigators firm up what happened, which is usually how these chaotic first-hours reports go.

Explosion Leaves Motive Unclear

The device itself has been described in different ways in the first wave of reporting. Some accounts say it involved fireworks and a flammable liquid, while others refer more generally to an incendiary device or an explosive device, and officials have not yet fully settled every detail in public.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, especially where the early television clips and law-enforcement sourcing start to blur together.

What does seem settled is the speed of the arrest. Officers moved quickly on the suspect, then directed bystanders away and sealed off the area as smoke lifted and the perimeter was secured.

The scene, in other words, was managed fast, perhaps fast enough to avoid a much uglier outcome, because New York has seen enough bad mornings without adding a wild one outside a federal building.

There is also the matter of who was affected. It was reported that two people suffered minor injuries, including a federal employee and a civilian, and other outlets quoted the FBI as saying two minor injuries had been reported.

Initial reports have indicated that four people had minor, non life-threatening injuries, with one taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and three declining transport. The discrepancy matters, and the most authoritative account so far remains the FBI's own statement, which is still the baseline officials have not moved far from in public.

The Federal Inquiry Deepens

The FBI and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force are treating the case as more than a routine disturbance, which is hardly surprising given the location and the nature of the device.

It was reported that FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle described the incident as an 'anti-government attack on a federal facility,' while also saying the suspect had an incendiary device, a pellet gun and a sign reading 'ICE Off Our Streets.' That is a pointed description, and it suggests investigators are already looking beyond a simple act of vandalism or protest.

The location itself helps explain the urgency. 26 Federal Plaza is not just a glassy Manhattan office block, it is a federal site with immigration functions, public access and a constant flow of staff, lawyers and visitors.

When something goes off there, agencies do not get the luxury of assuming it is a stunt and moving on. They lock down first, ask questions later, and in this case they asked them with a lot of armed people on the pavement.

Officials have not said whether charges have been filed, and they have not identified any wider threat beyond this incident. The suspect remains in custody, the motive is still unknown and the public picture is still being pieced together from fragments, official statements and a stream of shaky footage that spread online almost as quickly as the smoke itself.