The reported death of US senator Lindsey Graham at his Washington home has sparked controversy after a former CIA analyst claimed that the timeline of his recent travel to Ukraine does not match official records.The 71-year-old Republican senator from South Carolina passed away on 11 July, his office confirmed.

The cause was an aortic dissection brought on by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Emergency services were called to his Capitol Hill home on the Saturday evening.

Official Confirmation Of Cause And Circumstances

Graham's office confirmed the details of his passing. First elected to the Senate in 2002, he was known as a hawkish voice on foreign policy. He aligned initially with the late John McCain before supporting President Donald Trump and backed strong aid for Ukraine and Israel. Throughout his career he maintained a reputation for outspoken views on international affairs.

Tributes have arrived from across the political divide in the United States, as well as from international leaders. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute, describing Graham as 'a true defender of freedom and of the values that make our world safer'. He noted their frequent dialogue and Graham's work on initiatives to bring peace closer, including sanctions against Russia.

Context Of Graham's Final Visit To Ukraine

Graham had travelled to Kyiv on 10 July, marking his tenth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. During the trip he met President Zelenskyy, toured a facility producing drones for the Ukrainian military and publicly expressed optimism about the situation on the ground.

He indicated that he had secured agreement among bipartisan senators and the White House on new sanctions targeting purchasers of Russian oil, a long-standing priority for the senator. The visit came days after he attended the NATO summit in Ankara.

Observers noted that his return to Washington occurred hours before his death, with the trip described in some accounts as part of his final efforts to bolster support for Ukraine. Graham was fresh off the trip and it represented his last public appearance.

Online Scrutiny Following Claims By Former CIA Analyst

Read more MAGA Influencer Laura Loomer Branded 'Satan' Over Poisoning Claims After Lindsey Graham's Death MAGA Influencer Laura Loomer Branded 'Satan' Over Poisoning Claims After Lindsey Graham's Death

The official account of Graham dying at home has come under question in some quarters following statements made by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson. Johnson asserted that the duration of the trip to Ukraine together with the time required for the return journey would have rendered an arrival at his Washington home by approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday impossible.

He further claimed that Graham had died in Kyiv and that the narrative of a home death served as a cover story, with knowledge of the true events held by certain Pentagon insiders.These assertions have circulated widely on social media, contributing to online discussion and speculation surrounding the senator's final days. Mainstream reporting has centred on the confirmed cause and tributes, while noting the range of reactions including grief and unsubstantiated theories.

The claims have added to the online attention surrounding the senator's death.With Graham's death, Ukraine has lost one of its most vocal advocates in the US Congress at a time when debates over continued military assistance remain prominent. South Carolina governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim replacement to serve until a special election can be held. The senator's passing also removes a prominent voice from efforts to shape US policy towards Russia and its war in Ukraine.