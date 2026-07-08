Donald Trump's appearance at the NATO summit in Turkey this week has triggered fresh health speculation, after close-up images of the US president's hand, showing visible bruising partially covered with makeup, circulated widely online during the two-day gathering.

The images, captured as Trump arrived and met world leaders at the NATO event, quickly drew scrutiny on social media, where users questioned both the cause of the discolouration and the apparent attempt to conceal it with concealer. The White House has maintained that the marks are benign.

Questions about Trump's health have surfaced repeatedly since his return to office in January 2025. Despite official medical reports describing his condition as strong, recent public appearances, including moments where he appeared unsteady or fatigued, have fuelled ongoing debate about his physical condition.

Trump Hand Health Speculation Resurfaces at NATO

At the centre of the latest scrutiny is Trump's right hand. High-resolution photographs from the summit appear to show a reddish bruise beneath a layer of tan-coloured makeup, unevenly applied and difficult to miss under bright lighting. Online reaction was swift and brutal. Posts circulating on X, Threads and Facebook fixated on the same question, what exactly is going on with Trump's hand.

Some users described it as looking unnatural, while others speculated about underlying medical treatments. One widely shared comment read, 'Looks like a corpse with orange pancake makeup,' while another questioned, 'If it looks that bad with makeup, what does it look like without?'

The discussion has spread beyond fringe commentary into mainstream political chatter, largely because the images are so easy to interpret without context. A bruise is visible. Makeup is visible. The rest becomes guesswork.

The White House, for its part, has offered a straightforward explanation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking, a routine part of diplomatic engagements. The claim has done little to quiet sceptics online, some of whom openly mocked the suggestion.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the cause of the bruising, and no medical evidence beyond official statements has been provided publicly.

Medical History and Official Responses on Trump Hand Concerns

The NATO moment did not emerge in isolation. It follows months of similar observations, including photographs taken in May showing what appeared to be bruising and a dent-like mark on Trump's hand during a public appearance on the White House South Lawn.

That same month, Trump received what his physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, described as an 'excellent' health report following his fourth medical examination. The report noted a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and confirmed that Trump takes blood thinners, a detail the president himself has referenced publicly.

Medical experts were not quoted in the original disclosures, leaving room for interpretation. Chronic venous insufficiency can, in some cases, lead to swelling or skin changes, though no direct link to the visible bruising has been formally established in Trump's case.

Meanwhile, behavioural observations have added another layer to the speculation. Critics have pointed to reduced public appearances, fewer weekend trips, and instances where Trump appeared to struggle with balance or speech.

During the NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen guiding Trump by the arm as he disembarked from Air Force One, footage that circulated widely online.

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Later, during a televised meeting, Trump appeared subdued, at one point leaning back in his chair and showing signs of fatigue. Whether that reflects a medical issue or the strain of a packed diplomatic schedule is unclear. The White House has not indicated any cause for concern.

Still, the persistence of the hand issue has made it a focal point. It is visual, repeatable, and difficult to dismiss once noticed. And in a political environment where image often carries as much weight as policy, that matters.

There is also a broader question lingering beneath the surface. How much should be disclosed about a sitting president's health, and how much is inevitably filtered through political messaging? Trump's team has leaned heavily on official medical reports, which remain positive.Critics, meanwhile, point to what they see as inconsistencies between those reports and visible appearances.

The truth likely sits somewhere in between, though without independent medical disclosure, that gap is unlikely to close any time soon. For now, the images from NATO continue to circulate, zoomed in, reposted, dissected. A hand, a bruise, a layer of makeup, and a question that refuses to settle.