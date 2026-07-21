Nearly a year after conservative activist Charlie Kirk died in Utah, his widow Erika Kirk is said to have told friends she feels more compassion for the man accused of killing him than she does for commentator Candace Owens, a former ally whose public crusade over the case has shattered their relationship.

Kirk has spent the past eleven months navigating both a criminal investigation and a rolling media drama. On one side is Tyler Robinson, the 23‑year‑old charged in connection with Charlie's death, whom she finally faced in a Utah courtroom. On the other is Owens, once part of the same right‑wing orbit through Turning Point USA, who has questioned the official narrative of the death and repeatedly turned her fire on Erika herself.

Erika Kirk's Courtroom Encounter With Tyler Robinson

Erika Kirk reportedly spent days rehearsing for what she assumed would be a moment of rage, walking into court to confront Robinson for the first time.

According to reports, a family friend said the 37‑year‑old was anxious about how she might react when she came face to face with the alleged killer. 'She was really concerned about being in the same room as him [Robinson], she didn't know what she was going to feel, she said that a lot,' the insider said.

According to that friend, the confrontation did not unleash fury. Instead, they said, Erika felt 'overwhelming sadness' when she finally saw Robinson in person, a wave of grief that caught her off guard. She had expected to hate him, the source claimed, but found herself feeling sorry for him instead.

The same insider said Erika's sadness extended beyond Robinson to his family, whom she reportedly views as another set of lives wrecked by the tragedy. In that telling, two families are now bound together by a death neither wanted, and the neat storylines social media likes to impose on these cases simply do not fit.

Authorities in Utah have not commented on Erika's reported emotional response. Law enforcement there continue to handle the criminal proceedings against Robinson, and nothing in the court record speaks to how the widow is processing it all.

How the Rift Blew Up

If her reported reaction to Robinson startled those close to her, relatives suggest there is no ambiguity at all when it comes to Candace Owens.

Owens, who built a public profile as a conservative firebrand and was once aligned with Charlie Kirk through Turning Point USA, has used her platforms to question Robinson's alleged role in the killing and to cast doubt on what people around Charlie knew. She has suggested that individuals linked to Turning Point USA, including Erika, might have had greater knowledge of what happened, though she has not publicly produced evidence to support those claims.

According to one member of the Kirk family, those insinuations have left Erika furious. 'Erika can't stand her [Candace]. She calls her 'that b‑tch' if she talks about her at all,' the relative said. In their words, Erika believes Owens is 'the worst, most unkind person in the world. Ugly person, inside and out. She's a soulless ghoul.'

That is not the sort of language that leaves a lot of room for reconciliation.

It can be recalled that there was, briefly, an attempt to patch things up. The two women met privately in Nashville last December, in a sit‑down reportedly arranged by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Both later described the conversation as 'productive.' Whatever détente was achieved in that room did not last long.

Friends say the turning point came when Owens released an eight‑part series titled Bride of Charlie. What began as a project ostensibly about the activist's death soon shifted, relatives say, into a scrutiny of Erika's childhood, marriage and wider family.

Family members now describe that series as the moment the remaining goodwill died. 'That bridge is burned, it's more than burned. It's been blown up. There's no reason for Erika to ever speak to Candace again. Ever,' one relative said.

They added that Erika believes Owens has effectively folded Charlie's death into her own brand. 'Candace decided to make this her identity. It's a grab for attention, building her name and her brand, and making some money off it. That's what Erika thinks,' the family member said, arguing that this perception has been one of the most painful parts of the saga.

In their words, 'Erika is really offended that Candace would use her husband's death to make a buck, to get attention, get clout, whatever it is. She's offended.'

Candace Owens Keeps Prodding At Erika Kirk's Life

The feud did not cool after Bride of Charlie. If anything, Owens doubled down.

In June, during an episode of her Candace podcast, she revisited Erika Kirk's marriage, questioning whether it had ever been genuine. Owens told listeners: 'I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now.'

Owens said her view had evolved after months of reviewing what she described as publicly available information and speaking to unnamed sources. She suggested there were inconsistencies around the relationship and pointed to her series as the place where she explored those claims.

Then, in May, Owens found a new line of attack. When Hillsdale College awarded Erika Kirk an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree during its commencement ceremony, Owens used an episode of The Candace Owens Show to question why the conservative Michigan institution had chosen to honour her at all.

She argued that honorary doctorates are typically reserved for people with substantial achievements rather than simply serving as a commencement speaker, and she echoed a viral social media post which suggested Erika's recognition was really about her marriage to Charlie. Owens told viewers she considered that argument at least partially fair.

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She later went further on her YouTube channel, reviewing what she described as Erika's résumé and saying she could not spot the specific accomplishments that would, in her view, justify the award.

Hillsdale College has not publicly responded to Owens's criticism of its decision to honour Erika, and Turning Point USA has not commented on the escalating personal feud. On the record, the loudest voices belong to relatives and to Owens herself, both insisting they know what really motivates the other woman.

In the middle is Erika Kirk, grieving a husband, facing his alleged killer in court and, if those around her are to be believed, deciding she has more space in her heart for a 23‑year‑old defendant than for a once‑friendly pundit now calling her life a lie. Real life is messier than the podcasts make it sound.