Selena Gomez is set to star alongside Joe Alwyn in director Brady Corbet's upcoming film, with the casting announcement drawing online attention because of Alwyn's past relationship with Taylor Swift.

Discussion surrounding the project grew after a TikTok creator said many viewers were asking the same question: Why is Selena Gomez, one of Swift's closest friends, working with her former boyfriend? The topic quickly became the focus of the video's comment section, where fans debated whether the casting should be viewed through the lens of celebrity relationships or simply as a professional acting role.

The film will also star Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, bringing together an acclaimed ensemble cast. While the Swift connection has fuelled much of the online conversation, the confirmed development is that Gomez and Alwyn have joined the same production.

Selena Gomez and Joe Alwyn Join Upcoming Film

Gomez and Alwyn have joined Brady Corbet's upcoming feature, adding another high-profile project to their acting careers.

The film will also star Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. For Alwyn, it marks a second collaboration with Corbet after appearing in the director's critically acclaimed film The Brutalist.

Although plot details remain under wraps, Corbet has previously described the project as an ambitious story spanning multiple eras. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Why Taylor Swift Became Part of the Conversation

The casting announcement attracted additional attention because Joe Alwyn previously dated Taylor Swift.

Swift and Alwyn were together for several years before their reported split in 2023, while Gomez has maintained a long-standing friendship with the singer. Those public connections prompted online discussion after news of the film emerged.

The confirmed news, however, remains the casting itself, with Gomez and Alwyn joining the same project as part of Corbet's ensemble.

TikTok Discussion Fuels Fan Reaction

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A TikTok creator discussing the casting said many viewers were questioning why Gomez would work with 'Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend', helping drive conversation around the announcement.

Responding to the debate, the creator said: 'First of all, Selena Gomez is not the casting director.' The creator also argued that Swift's previous relationship with Alwyn should not influence perceptions of the project, adding: 'I don't think Taylor Swift would care.'

The discussion continued in the comments, where many users defended Gomez's involvement. One commenter wrote: 'Booked, busy, and unbothered. Keep shining Selena!' Another added: 'There's very few people that Selena hasn't worked with in some way or another.'

Other commenters suggested the casting should be viewed as part of Gomez's acting career rather than through past celebrity relationships.

The comments reflect opinions shared on social media and should not be interpreted as statements from Gomez, Alwyn or Swift.

What Is Known About the Film

Despite the online discussion, the confirmed story remains the film itself.

Corbet's upcoming feature brings together Gomez, Alwyn, Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in a new ensemble production. While details about the plot remain limited, the project continues Gomez's acting career following Only Murders in the Building and marks another collaboration between Alwyn and Corbet after The Brutalist.

As production moves forward, the casting announcement continues to generate discussion online, but the verified development is that Selena Gomez and Joe Alwyn are set to appear together in Brady Corbet's upcoming film.