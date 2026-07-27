Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is set to expand its availability in Israel through selected Be Pharm stores and the retailer's mobile app from August, but the rollout has already prompted criticism from some social media users.

The products will enter the Israeli market through parallel imports rather than an official distribution agreement with Rare Beauty. The distinction has drawn attention online, with some users questioning the brand's availability through an Israeli retailer amid wider discussions surrounding companies operating in the region.

Rare Beauty Products To Be Sold Through Be Pharm

According to reports, Be Pharm announced that Rare Beauty products will be available at selected stores across Israel and through its mobile app from August.

The retailer said it had secured millions of shekels' worth of inventory in anticipation of customer demand. The announcement was made during Be Pharm's Iconic Summer event in Eilat.

Products expected to be available include Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, lip oils, matte lipsticks, liquid luminisers, primers, finishing powders and items from the Find Comfort collection.

Founded by Selena Gomez in 2020, Rare Beauty has become one of the most recognisable celebrity beauty brands, with its Soft Pinch Liquid Blush among its most popular products.

Until now, Rare Beauty products in Israel have mainly been available through independent retailers and online sellers, often at higher prices because of parallel imports.

Why the Rare Beauty Rollout Sparked Backlash

The planned Rare Beauty rollout through Be Pharm drew criticism on social media, with some users saying they would stop supporting the brand following the announcement.

The reaction emerged after reports of the August rollout, with criticism centred on Rare Beauty products becoming available through an Israeli retailer amid ongoing political tensions surrounding the region. The comments reflected individual opinions shared online rather than any official response from Selena Gomez or Rare Beauty.

One user wrote, 'She's just lost a whole load of supporters, me, for one,' while another commented, 'Another brand to boycott.' A third wrote, 'Free Palestine,' reflecting the wider political context surrounding the online discussion.

Other users also highlighted that the products are being sold through Be Pharm's parallel import system rather than through an official Rare Beauty partnership or direct market launch.

What the Be Pharm Deal Means

The rollout does not represent an official Rare Beauty launch in Israel.

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Instead, Be Pharm has independently sourced genuine Rare Beauty products for resale through the parallel import model, meaning retailers can sell authentic products without being part of the brand's authorised distribution network.

The arrangement allows customers to access Rare Beauty products locally without the company establishing an official retail presence or announcing a direct partnership with Be Pharm.

There has been no indication that Selena Gomez personally announced the rollout, and neither the singer nor Rare Beauty has confirmed direct involvement in the retail arrangement.

Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty Have Not Commented

Neither Selena Gomez nor Rare Beauty has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding the Be Pharm rollout.

Be Pharm is expected to begin selling Rare Beauty products from August through selected stores and its mobile app. For now, the retailer's plans remain unchanged, while reactions online continue ahead of the launch.