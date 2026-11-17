The investor lawsuit accusing Selena Gomez of fraud over mental-health company Wondermind has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice, ending the case against the singer and her co-defendants.

The dismissal, reported on 17 November, follows months of dispute over what investors were promised about the business and Gomez's involvement. The plaintiffs withdrew the action in its entirety. The development does not establish that a judge examined the disputed evidence and found either side's account to be true.

'Selena is pleased by the dismissal of the case and looks forward to putting the matter behind her,' her lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement.

What Investors Alleged About Wondermind

The lawsuit was filed on 13 August in the US District Court for the District of Delaware. The public docket identifies the plaintiffs as Wondermind SRS 44, LLC and Bespoke Wondermind SPV I, LLC. Alongside Gomez, the defendants included Wondermind Global Inc., her mother Mandy Teefey and fellow co-founder Daniella Pierson. The case was assigned to Judge Gregory B. Williams.

Investors alleged that they had been led to expect Gomez to play an active role in developing and promoting the company. They argued that promised work, including the creation of a mobile app, had not materialised.

Their complaint also alleged that the business struggled to meet obligations to employees and vendors. The investors said they did not discover the extent of its difficulties until reporting about Wondermind appeared in September 2025. They sought the return of their investment and legal fees.

Those assertions formed the plaintiffs' case. They were allegations rather than established findings of fraud.

Gomez's Defence Centred on Her Role

Gomez's lawyers disputed the attempt to hold her responsible for Wondermind's operations. Their position was that she invested in the business and held a minority stake, but did not agree to manage it.

The defence described Teefey and Pierson as the executives responsible for management. It characterised Gomez's involvement as a consultant with the title of chief impact officer, rather than someone running the company's day-to-day affairs. Pierson also denied the allegations.

The court docket records that Gomez filed a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim on 26 August, accompanied by a supporting brief. A subsequent scheduling order set 17 November as the deadline for the plaintiffs' response and 17 December for a reply.

These entries establish the procedural steps preceding the withdrawal. They do not show that the court granted Gomez's motion or endorsed her lawyers' arguments.

What Dismissal With Prejudice Means

A dismissal with prejudice generally prevents the same claims from being brought again. It provides greater finality than a dismissal without prejudice, which ordinarily leaves open the possibility of refiling.

Federal civil procedure permits plaintiffs to voluntarily dismiss an action in specified circumstances. The distinction here is between investors choosing to withdraw their case and a judge resolving the contested allegations following litigation.

The reported withdrawal closes this lawsuit. It does not, by itself, explain why the investors abandoned their claims, establish whether any private agreement was reached or resolve questions about Wondermind's current financial condition.

For Gomez, the immediate outcome is the end of a case that challenged the relationship between her public association with Wondermind and her responsibilities inside the business.