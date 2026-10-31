Hillary Clinton warned on 28 October that President Donald Trump could become 'even more unhinged and sadly more dangerous' after Republican midterm losses. The former US secretary of state spoke on High Stakes with HRC with journalist Kara Swisher, ahead of the 3 November elections. She predicted that Trump might blame others and order further attacks on Iran.

Swisher had asked what would happen if Republicans lost both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Clinton said Trump would initially insist the defeat was 'everybody else's fault'. She then suggested the president might respond to the setback by taking greater risks, rather than changing course.

Clinton's remarks were predictions about an election that has not yet taken place. She repeated her argument in a 29 October post on X, saying she expected Trump to 'double down on risk'.

Could Iran Strikes Follow a Defeat? Hillary Clinton's Warning

The most serious consequence Clinton envisaged was renewed American military action against Iran. She said further attacks could endanger US service personnel and civilians, including people beyond the Middle East. Her warning came as Washington was already weighing its next steps in the conflict.

Clinton referred to the 'domain of loss', a concept from research into how people make decisions under risk. She argued that a political defeat might encourage Trump to become more aggressive. That argument is not a diagnosis or evidence that the president has decided on military action.

On 8 October, Trump said the US was having 'productive discussions' with Tehran. He also pledged that American forces would not attack Iran before the 3 November elections. His statement left open what might happen afterwards.

On 29 October, the Associated Press reported that US officials had warned regional allies to prepare for possible renewed strikes after polling day. Two diplomats briefed on those discussions said no final decision had been made. Their account gives Clinton's concerns an immediate foreign-policy backdrop, though it does not establish her prediction.

Trump offered a different emphasis in a 30 October interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. He said the Iran war would be 'wrapped up soon' and said Washington needed a guarantee that Tehran would never develop a nuclear weapon. He gave no timetable or detailed plan for ending the fighting.

Hillary Clinton Predicts a Fight Over Congress

Clinton also predicted that Trump would demand greater loyalty from Republicans if voters rejected the party's candidates. She suggested some lawmakers could eventually become less willing to follow him, particularly if Democrats won congressional control.

Calling Trump a 'lame duck', Clinton anticipated a Democratic Congress trying to restrain his administration through legislation and investigations. She named his family, supporters and allies among those who might face scrutiny. She did not allege specific wrongdoing by those individuals during the exchange.

The balance of power will be decided by voters on 3 November. Even if Democrats gain majorities, inquiries would require decisions by congressional committees, and legislation would face the usual political and constitutional constraints.

Clinton further described Trump as vulnerable on immigration, the economy and foreign policy. That was her political assessment during the podcast, not a polling finding presented to listeners. She argued that losing Congress might weaken his hold over Republican lawmakers.

Why Hillary Clinton Sees Public Pressure as Essential

The former Democratic presidential nominee said opposition would require more than winning elections. She urged Democrats to pursue legislation, legal challenges and sustained public criticism of policies they opposed.

As an example, Clinton cited the decision to abandon a plan to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had proposed broadcasting the execution, but Trump cancelled that plan on 15 October following objections from Republicans, religious leaders and others.

Clinton credited public outrage for the reversal. The criticism preceded Trump's decision, although its precise influence on him has not been established.

For Democrats, she said, a congressional victory would bring an obligation to govern, not simply investigate. She identified affordability and corruption as priorities, saying an election victory would be only the beginning.