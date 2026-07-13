Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday, a day after returning from Ukraine and four months before he was to face re-election for a fifth term. The sudden passing away of the Republican of South Carolina at the age of 71, after over three decades in Washington, was reportedly due to an aortic dissection, according to a New York Times report, citing a preliminary report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington.

Graham was chairman of the budget committee and formerly led the judiciary committee. He was a household name in Republican politics, and among US President Donald Trump's closest and most loyal allies in the Senate.

Graham was a former Air Force lawyer who had served in the Air Force Reserve, and gained a reputation for vehemently defending Israel and Ukraine. According to a report from The New York Post, Graham's net worth was around $1.5 million, comprising primarily of real estate, investment funds, and retirement assets.

According to the media outlet, Graham ranked 294th among the 535 voting Congress members in terms of wealth, according to data compiled from Quiver Quantitative. Despite a 31-year career in Congress that catapulted him to the centre of power in the Senate, the South Carolina native has never strayed too far from his humble roots.

Now, with no heirs, Graham's assets could face two outcomes. If he left a legally valid will, his assets will be distributed accordingly. Public officials without direct heirs often choose to leave parts of their estates to veterans' organisations, educational institutes or scholarship funds. Apart from longstanding ties to the US Air Force, Graham also has deep connections with numerous South Carolina civic organisations. If he died without a will, South Carolina laws will be applied to his assets.

The Most Likely Heir if Graham Passed Away Intestate

If Graham died intestate or without a will, South Carolina's inheritance laws will likely decide the fate of Graham's assets, with his closest surviving relative expected to inherit. Graham's parents passed away during his early twenties, and he took on the responsibility of legal guardian to raise his younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

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This part of his life was chronicled in Graham's public biography. At the age of 22, he postponed personal ambitions to care for his 13-year-old sister, an experience he frequently credited with shaping his sense of responsibility and public service. Darline had also later described him as being 'a brother, a father, and a mother rolled into one.'

Meanwhile, Graham was frequently asked why he never married. In his memoir, the senator said he simply 'never found time to meet the right girl, or the right girl was smart enough not to have time for me.' Although he acknowledged having serious relationships earlier in life, his demanding military and political careers ultimately took precedence.

Note that another factor involves non-probate assets. Investment vehicles, including retirement accounts and life insurance policies, pass directly to beneficiaries designated on the accounts themselves, regardless of what a will says. Those beneficiary designations are generally private unless disclosed during probate proceedings.

Ultimately, probate proceedings involving public officials often take weeks or even months before legal documents become public.