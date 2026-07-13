Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is expected to take over the Senate Budget Committee chair after the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, placing the Republican senator at the centre of major spending and reconciliation debates in Congress.

Johnson, who is in his third term, is next in line among Senate Republicans to claim the powerful committee position, although his appointment will still need approval from the Republican Conference and the full Senate.

Graham's death late Saturday came as he remained involved in several major political issues, including efforts to pass future Republican reconciliation legislation and his long-running push for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalise relations. His office said the 71-year-old senator died because of a heart condition connected to hardened arteries.

Johnson's expected move to the Budget Committee would put him in a key position as Republicans consider another party-line reconciliation bill. The Wisconsin senator has previously pushed for major spending cuts and has supported another attempt at passing a Republican-backed package, although he has also expressed doubts about whether lawmakers can reach an agreement.

Ron Johnson Set To Take Budget Committee Role

Johnson is effectively positioned to become the next chair of the Senate Budget Committee following Graham's death. His spokesperson Grace Carnathan said the senator was prepared to take the role when officially announced.

'Senator Johnson is prepared to serve as budget chair when announced,' Carnathan said.

The appointment process is expected to follow the usual Senate procedures, with approval from Senate Republicans and confirmation by the full chamber. These steps are generally handled without major public attention.

Before his expected promotion, Johnson was already known as a Republican senator focused on limiting government spending. During last year's debate over a Republican tax-focused megabill, he argued for deeper spending reductions and raised concerns about the level of government expenditure.

Taking over the Budget Committee would give Johnson influence over future reconciliation efforts, including discussions around a possible third Republican package. The committee chair plays an important role in shaping the budget process that allows certain legislation to pass through the Senate with a simple majority rather than needing 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Graham had used the position during this Congress to help Republicans move two reconciliation bills forward. One focused on tax cuts, while another was aimed at funding immigration enforcement for the rest of President Donald Trump's term.

Johnson has been supportive of another reconciliation effort, but he has also shared concerns similar to other Senate Republicans about whether the party can successfully bring another bill together.

The Wisconsin senator's political journey has also changed over time. He was once openly critical of Trump before becoming one of the president's strongest supporters.

While Johnson prepares to take on a major Senate role, Graham's final days were focused on issues beyond domestic politics, including his efforts to advance a potential Saudi-Israel agreement.

Graham's Final Diplomatic Push Before Death

Before his death, Graham remained focused on foreign policy efforts, particularly his goal of helping secure normalised relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. He viewed such an agreement as a major part of a wider plan for the future of the region after the conflict with Iran.

In recent weeks, Graham had spoken with Trump, along with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, about moving forward with efforts to establish Saudi-Israel ties. He believed an agreement could continue after the conflict with Iran ended and have lasting effects on the region.

Graham had reportedly worked on the issue for years, including during former President Joe Biden's administration. He wanted the normalisation effort to become a central part of a future strategy after the conflict.

The senator was planning an intensive diplomatic push following Israel's elections and the US midterm elections, with the goal of securing an agreement before the next Congress began in January.

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He had also held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close aide Ron Dermer, Saudi ambassador to Washington Princess Reema bint Bandar and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Graham was preparing to visit both Saudi Arabia and Israel to assess whether both sides were willing to restart negotiations. He believed that if progress was possible, detailed diplomatic work would need to begin in September to prepare the main elements of a potential agreement by November.

The proposal faced two major challenges, according to reports. The first was gaining enough support in Congress, while the second involved whether the Israeli government would accept Saudi Arabia's conditions. A possible US-Saudi defence treaty was also a key part of the discussions.

In his final hours, Graham remained involved in several international issues. After speaking with Trump about his visit to Ukraine and a Russia sanctions Bill, he was told about planned US action against Iran following another attack on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly afterwards, Graham told someone close to him that he was not feeling well. When encouraged to seek medical help immediately, he reportedly said he would do so after his scheduled appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

He then joked: 'I can't die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalisation.' A few hours later, Graham passed away, as announced by his office.