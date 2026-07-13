Manchester United are closing in on a surprise £35m move for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans as they accelerate their midfield rebuild.

United are set to finalise a deal for Tielemans after identifying a release clause in his Aston Villa contract. Villa do not want to lose the Belgium international and had previously offered him improved terms, but the £35m mechanism leaves them with little power if United activate it and the player wants the move.

Tielemans, 29, is understood to favour a switch to Old Trafford despite interest from elsewhere. Contact between the clubs and the player's camp is ongoing as United attempt to wrap up one of the more unexpected deals of the summer window.

The transfer would add Premier League experience, control and passing range to an area United have been desperate to strengthen.

Why United Want Him

Tielemans is not the youngest name on United's midfield shortlist, but he fits a clear need.

The former Leicester City midfielder has spent several successful seasons in English football and brings the kind of top-flight experience United have prioritised in recent windows. His ability to progress the ball, break lines with forward passes and dictate tempo would ease some of the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes.

He is also more durable and combative than his reputation sometimes suggests. United have been looking for a midfielder who can help cover ground, win duels and steady a unit that has been hit by exits and injuries.

Casemiro's departure left a major gap, while Manuel Ugarte damaged knee ligaments during Uruguay's World Cup group-stage defeat to Spain. That has made midfield reinforcement one of the club's most urgent summer priorities.

Ederson Deal Stalls

United's move for Tielemans follows their decision to step away from a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, at least for now.

A package worth around £35m plus add-ons had been agreed for the Brazil international, with personal terms also in place. Initial medical checks had been carried out before Ederson received a late call-up to Brazil's World Cup squad.

United continued working on alternatives while waiting for further checks after the tournament. That background work appears to have allowed them to pivot quickly towards Tielemans once the opportunity became clear.

The Ederson move has not been completely ruled out later in the window, but there is no guarantee Atalanta or the player would return to the same terms.

Villa Face Midfield Blow

For Aston Villa, the timing is awkward.

Tielemans joined the club on a free transfer from Leicester in 2023 and became a key part of Unai Emery's midfield. He helped Villa qualify for the Champions League and played a major role in their Europa League-winning 2025-26 campaign, contributing two goals and seven assists across 35 appearances.

Emery had reportedly wanted to build around a midfield trio of Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana. That plan has already been disrupted by Onana's ACL injury, suffered during Belgium's World Cup win over the United States. Losing Tielemans now would force Villa into another major rethink.

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Old Trafford Rebuild Continues

Tielemans is expected to join Andrey Santos as part of United's midfield overhaul, with the club already agreeing a deal with Chelsea for the Brazilian.

United also looked at Elliot Anderson before he joined Manchester City and pursued Mateus Fernandes before Tottenham met West Ham's valuation. That wider search explains why Tielemans appeals. At £35m, he offers proven Premier League quality at a price far below many of the other midfielders United have considered.