Wai Ching Ho, the actor recognised by Marvel viewers as the formidable Madame Gao in Daredevil, has died aged 82, with fellow performers saying she suffered a stroke before her death.

The news emerged on social media over the weekend, prompting tributes to a performer whose quiet authority made her one of the Netflix Marvel shows' most memorable presences.

For context, Ho's death was initially announced by her Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda, who posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram and wrote that he had lost 'someone very special.'

A later tribute shared by actor Perry Yung said Ho had 'passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago.'

No statement from Ho's family or representative confirming a medical cause of death has been made public, so the stroke detail remains an account from a colleague rather than an official announcement.

How Wai Ching Ho's Death Was Announced

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Shinkoda's first post was brief, but personal. 'Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest,' he wrote, adding the hashtag 'Gao', a nod to the character who linked the two actors within Marvel's shadowy criminal underworld.

He returned with a fuller message that offered a more revealing picture of their working relationship.

'I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set,' Shinkoda wrote. 'I know wisdom, I'd hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.'

It is an unusually specific tribute in an industry prone to polished farewells. Shinkoda was not simply remembering a colleague from a big franchise, but an actor he regarded as a teacher. That distinction matters.

Ho's screen time as Madame Gao could be measured in glances and clipped lines, yet the character's unnerving calm gave Marvel's New York a sense of something much older and stranger lurking beneath it.

Yung, who worked with Ho on the 2018 film High Resolution, also recalled a friendship that stretched beyond sets and premieres. He wrote that he had watched her perform on stage many times, shared dim sum with her and had played her husband in the film.

'Wai Ching was a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard,' he said.

That is the human stuff people tend to remember after the credits have rolled.

How Wai Ching Ho Built Madame Gao's Legacy

For many audiences, Ho will remain inseparable from Madame Gao, the controlled and often chilling antagonist introduced in Daredevil. She later reprised the role in Iron Fist and The Defenders, bringing an almost disarming stillness to scenes built around violence, corruption and superhero chaos.

Madame Gao was never the sort of villain who needed to raise her voice. Ho made her dangerous by doing less, not more, a choice that gave the character an odd, almost old-world gravity. In a franchise crowded with costumes, explosions and wisecracks, she played the opposite game. It worked.

Her career, however, was far wider than Marvel. Ho voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar's Turning Red and appeared in Celine Song's stage production Endlings. She also performed in Laowang, A Chinatown King Lear, described by its production as a reimagining of Shakespeare's tragedy centred on a Chinatown matriarch.

Filmmaker Judy Lei remembered Ho as 'super kind and generous,' saying the actor never showed disappointment at her lack of experience. Lei recalled first seeing Ho in Children of Invention, particularly a scene involving a red envelope at Ping's restaurant that had stayed with her.

The post drew responses from people who had seen Ho work in theatre as well as on screen. One commenter on Shinkoda's page wrote that they had watched her perform in King Lear not long ago and called her 'a very kind and talented soul.'

That blend of stage discipline and screen economy defined Ho's work. She could make a small role feel substantial, then vanish from the frame leaving a scene somehow altered. Not flashy. Just precise.

The online reaction has centred largely on Madame Gao, because Marvel fandom moves fast and remembers its villains with peculiar loyalty. But the tributes from collaborators point to another legacy, an actor valued not only for the role that made her familiar worldwide, but for the generosity and seriousness she brought into rehearsal rooms, theatres and sets.