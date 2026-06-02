In a statement posted and then deleted from her Instagram stories on Monday, Daphne Joy has alleged that she was secretly filmed and later blackmailed over an explicit video involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and adult film actor Sly Diggler, according to DJ Vlad, the CEO of VladTV.

The model and influencer, 39, has been linked to Combs since 2022, with US outlets reporting that they were in an on‑off relationship for about four years. That relationship was thrown into a harsh new light after Combs, 56, was arrested in September 2024 on federal charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has denied wrongdoing in those cases. The resurfacing of an alleged sex tape, and Joy's claim that it became a 'revenge porn and extortion scheme,' has now folded her personal trauma into the wider turmoil around the embattled music mogul.

Daphne Joy breaks her silence after an alleged 40-minute freak off tape featuring Diddy and Sly Diggler surfaced online.



“I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied... I wanted to fulfill all his desires.. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply… pic.twitter.com/gzdaRPAjAu — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2026

Daphne Joy Says 'Revenge Porn' Video Left Her 'Triggered And Painful'

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Joy's now-deleted statement, quoted by DJ Vlad, is raw and unvarnished. 'Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool,' she wrote, reflecting on the relationship.

She said she 'just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied' and tried to 'fulfil all his desires ... even if that meant breaking my own boundaries.'

She described the bond she believed she had with Combs with a kind of stunned hindsight. 'I deeply loved him ... and I believed he loved me too,' she said, before adding that it has been 'so painful' to process the 'harsh reality and truth' of the relationship. As time passes, she said, she has come to see 'it was far from love.'

The explicit clip, which circulated online in recent days, allegedly shows Joy with Combs and Diggler. Multiple outlets reported that DJ Vlad said he had independently confirmed the video's authenticity, citing an earlier interview he conducted with Diggler.

'That video is 100 percent real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either,' he said, speculating that 'maybe somebody hacked his phone'.

Joy, however, focused less on where the footage surfaced and more on how it was allegedly weaponised against her.

Sly Diggler Breaks Silence in VladTV Interview After Leaked Sex Tape Involving Diddy, Daphne Joy, and Himself Surfaces Online pic.twitter.com/A3YB3DeQNw — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) June 1, 2026

Blackmail Allegation At Heart Of Daphne Joy Revenge Porn Claim

In her statement, Joy claimed the video was recorded without her knowledge or consent and then used to try to extract money from her.

She said she was 'threatened that if I didn't give him a lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web.' When she refused, she alleged, 'this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet.'

According to her account, a representative from that outlet contacted her. 'The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release,' she recalled. 'It was the first time I ever fainted in my life.'

Joy said that, internally, the outlet ultimately concluded the material formed part of a 'revenge p*** and extortion scheme' and decided not to broadcast it.

None of the media companies involved has been named publicly, and their assessment of the tape has not been independently verified. Still, the experience of having to view the footage herself appears to have been an ordeal in itself. 'It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse,' she wrote. 'Having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures of those moments.'

Joy repeated that she was 'not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship,' and later added that 'seeing myself so lost is excruciating.'

On the other side of the alleged tape, Diggler has previously claimed that Combs grabbed his phone and recorded the encounter himself. That detail, reported in connection with VladTV's past interview, has taken on new weight as questions swirl around consent, control, and who held the power behind the camera.

Combs has not publicly responded to Joy's latest accusations. There has been no independent confirmation of who filmed the clip, who allegedly sought money from Joy, or who sold the video to a media outlet, meaning her allegations of blackmail and extortion remain untested.

Joy ended her deleted post on a restrained note, conscious perhaps of the limits of what she can change. 'I wish so many things were different, but I can't take back the hands of time,' she wrote. 'I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself.'

Her words may disappear from Instagram, but in a scandal already cluttered with leaked footage, court filings and anonymous sources, they stand out as one of the few attempts to describe, in first person, what it felt like to be on the inside of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' world when the cameras were rolling.