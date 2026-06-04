One of OnlyFans' most-recognised creators is telling a Los Angeles court she is, for all practical purposes, broke.

Lena Nersesian, known online as Lena the Plug, filed for divorce from Adam Grandmaison (Adam22) on 1 June 2026, her 35th birthday. The couple were married for three years and share a five-year-old daughter. The documents were filed in L.A. County without a lawyer, and in them Lena states that she has no job and that her only income is £2,370 ($3,000) in monthly spousal support from Adam. Court filings list 15 April 2026 as the couple's date of separation.

Behind The Glamour: The Financial Fine Print

The contrast between Nersesian's public profile and the picture she paints in her divorce petition is stark. According to industry estimates, Lena's earnings are reportedly between £7.9 million and £11.8 million ($10–$15 million), while Celebrity Net Worth places her estimated net worth at approximately £3.16 million ($4 million).

Yet in the filing, Nersesian stated: 'I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.' The admission effectively signals that the financial architecture of their shared enterprise was controlled unilaterally by Grandmaison.

Us Weekly obtained a detailed breakdown. The couple's real estate holdings were valued at approximately £912,000 ($1.152 million), of which she seeks half, around £456,000 ($576,000). She also asked the court to let her keep the entirety of their household furniture and appliances, valued at £39,500 ($50,000). The couple held approximately £79,000 ($100,000) in savings, of which she sought an equitable share, plus half of the £3,950 ($5,000) they had on hand in cash. She also seeks half of their £870,000 ($1.1 million) entertainment studio. In total, Nersesian asked to keep approximately £577,000 ($730,000) in assets and currently resides in a Studio City home with her daughter.

An Online Empire Showing Its Cracks

The financial opacity alleged by Nersesian does not exist in a vacuum. In a statement on 2 April 2025, Adam22 admitted No Jumper was experiencing severe financial difficulties, announcing layoffs and significant downsizing. The company had reportedly been losing approximately £1.58 million ($2 million) per month, resulting in around 15 staff being made redundant. No Jumper also closed its Melrose store and relocated to a smaller workspace to reduce expenses.

Grandmaison attributed the downturn to two major factors: the unexplained removal of No Jumper's decade-old Instagram account, which had generated significant sponsored-post income, and a lawsuit filed by a former employee over alleged workplace misconduct. Grandmaison characterised the suit as a 'bullshit lawsuit' and 'an extortion attempt'. According to filings surfaced by Know Your Meme, former employees Rylee Garcia and Yuriy Alymbayev filed the suit in January 2025, alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

A Viral Divorce And A Flippant Reply

Grandmaison's public reaction to the divorce filing offered little in the way of measured reflection. Shortly after TMZ published the story, he reposted the coverage on Instagram Stories with the message: 'All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car.' He followed that with a photo of a wall bearing the word 'FREEDOM', with Jay-Z's Girls, Girls, Girls playing in the background. Complex confirmed it had reached out to Adam22's team for comment and received no response.

Neither party has publicly explained the reason for their separation. Despite the divorce filing, the exes appeared to remain business partners: on 3 June, they jointly promoted a new podcast episode on social media, with Nersesian liking and commenting on the promotional images.

Custody Battles, Content Brand, And The Legal Road Ahead

Beyond the financial claims, custody of the couple's daughter is Nersesian's paramount concern. She is seeking both legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter. On the same day she filed, Nersesian published a birthday reflection on Instagram, writing: 'I've learned more about myself, built a life I'm proud of, and found a level of contentment I didn't know was possible.'

Read more Why Lena the Plug Filed for Divorce From Adam22? Court Docs Show OnlyFans Model Receives Just $3,000 in Monthly Spousal Support Why Lena the Plug Filed for Divorce From Adam22? Court Docs Show OnlyFans Model Receives Just $3,000 in Monthly Spousal Support

Under California law, the legal stakes of her financial claims are significant. California Family Code Section 721 imposes the highest duty of good faith and fair dealing between spouses, including full access to information about community assets. When one spouse alleges being cut off from financial resources, California courts have robust tools to address that imbalance.

The woman widely credited with reshaping the public conversation around creator-economy relationships is now arguing in court that she was never allowed to see the receipts.