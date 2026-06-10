Former UFC women's strawweight fighter Paige VanZant has once again successfully engaged her massive social media following, though perhaps not for the reasons she originally intended. The 32-year-old social media personality, who has seamlessly transitioned from professional mixed martial arts to digital content creation, sparked a massive wave of interaction with one of her latest stunts.

In the short clip, VanZant pulled off a high-risk stunt that was apparently designed to be sexual, provocative, and alluring to her online fans. Wearing a pair of skin-tight, leopard-print shorts, the influencer positioned herself in front of a treadmill. She then deliberately arched her body into an explicitly suggestive pose, ensuring the camera captured every angle of her curves.

VanZant could be seen adopting a distinct sexual position while she eagerly ate individual pieces of Cheerio cereal that were lined up along a rapidly running treadmill belt. As the conveyor belt moved, she attempted to hover over the machine to catch the oncoming snacks with her mouth.

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Fans Weren't Happy

The post garnered thousands of reactions. However, the stunt did not trigger the passionate response VanZant may have anticipated. Instead, a significant portion of her followers expressed outright disgust and bewilderment in the comments section, branding the clip as 'cringe' and a 'fall from grace.'

Many viewers pointed out the unhygienic nature of eating food directly off a dirty gym machine, whilst others lamented that she had traded her sporting integrity for cheap shock value.

'Jesus what a fall from grace,' a fan commented. 'M a girls girl.... But don't you think at some point.... It becomes too cringe?,' another fan said.

'What the.....seasoned with shoe rubber, sock sweat and feet funk 😂😂,' one fan remarked. 'How do you get to the point where you have that little respect for yourself?,' a fan wondered.

'Wasn't she an athlete at some point?,' another asked. 'Yeah Im out. Its just weird at this point,' one IG user said.

From UFC To OnlyFans

Long before her days as a polarising internet celebrity, VanZant was a genuine household name within the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation. Emerging as a strawweight prodigy in the UFC, she secured epic victories over competitors like Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers, quickly becoming one of the most heavily promoted athletes on the roster.

Her athletic prowess and charisma eventually transcended the octagon, leading to a highly successful stint as a runner-up on the hit American television show 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2016.

Despite her background in combat sports, it is on the subscription platform OnlyFans where '12 Gauge' has generated the vast majority of her wealth. Subscriptions to her premium channel cost users $29.99 (about £23) per month, but she significantly boosts her revenue by accepting custom requests from her followers.

VanZant is also aggressively diversifying her income streams by monetising her presence across various other social media platforms. On TikTok, the former fighter recently shared a video highlighting the bizarre nature of the economy behind modern micro-transactions. The clip detailed a specific custom request from a follower who paid her $25 (about £19) just to perform a minor, bespoke task on camera.