Two of the world's highest-earning OnlyFans creators are swapping digital content for boxing gloves. Rebecca McLeod and Alexandra Svensson are officially confirmed to compete in 'The Knockout Queen' exhibition later this month.

The highly anticipated influencer boxing event will take place in Coachella, California. Both women have massive global followings and are expected to draw record-breaking pay-per-view audiences for the crossover spectacle.

The star-studded fight card features two marquee matchups. McLeod is scheduled to headline the event against fellow adult content creator Britt Fitt. Meanwhile, Svensson, widely known to her millions of online followers as 'Alex Kay', is locked in to square off against Maddy Belle.

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More Than Just A Show

TMZ recently caught up with McLeod and Svensson in Los Angeles. The pair were spotted leaving a grueling training session at the Humble Warrior Gym in Beverly Hills. Drenched in sweat and sporting athletic gear, the creators appeared focused and physically prepared.

During the brief interview, both athletes shut down any rumours of a staged performance. McLeod and Svensson explicitly vowed to give their fans a genuine, unscripted fight. They insisted that the event is a legitimate sporting contest rather than a choreographed publicity stunt.

'Absolutely. It's definitely a real fight,' McLeod said. 'I'm I'm here to knock someone out.'

'I think there's a big misconception about it,' Svensson added. 'We are training hard, and we both have an athletic background. Our opponents better look out, but I know, you know, everyone is training really hard. This is This is serious. It's fun, but we are really putting in the work. We're going to bring it.'

Britt Fit Is Going For the KO

The headline bout between McLeod and Britt Fitt, whose real name is Brittney LeFevre, has already generated significant friction. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Fitt confidently guaranteed a knockout victory.

Fitt represents a formidable opponent with a substantial social media footprint of her own. She dismissed McLeod's chances and claimed her ring experience would be the deciding factor. Fitt also revealed that she has been training seriously in combat sports since 2017.

'I just don't think that she realizes like what she has coming for her honestly,' Fitt told the outlet of facing McLeod. 'She seems very cocky about this fight and I'm not dropping training footage for a reason. I'll just say that.'

'In 2017, I started training Muay Thai in Thailand actually, for about a month and I fell in love of the sport and then I've been like on and off training ever since,' she continued. 'I've been training every f**king day for this fight and yeah training's literally the hardest thing that I've ever done. I actually sparred a pro boxer and got like a huge black eye but I held my own... I mean I'm gonna knock you out. Plain and simple. I'm coming for the KO.'

'The Knockout Queen' will begin on 21 June and will last until 24 June 2026 in the desert city of Coachella. The outdoor venue is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art boxing arena to accommodate thousands of fans.