OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has reignited a wave of online speculation after revealing that the married man who has reportedly spent millions on her content has openly told his family about her. The social media personality discussed the mysterious subscriber during a recent interview, describing him as a long-time supporter she calls 'Charlie'.

Rain claimed the man, who allegedly spent a total of £5.2 million ($7 million) on her content, has a wife and children who are aware of her existence. Her comments quickly reignited internet fascination around the identity of the high-paying subscriber.

How Sophie Rain Described Her OnlyFans Superfan

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During her interview with DJ Vlad for VladTV, the host asked Rain about the occupation of her top spender on OnlyFans. She said she knew very little about the subscriber's professional life because he avoided discussing personal details.

'He's just a really awesome guy,' she said. 'I honestly don't know. I don't ask him about that. He doesn't like to talk about his personal life.'

Rain then revealed that the man was married with children, adding that his family was already aware of her.

'He has a wife and kids, but they know about me,' she continued. When asked how they knew about her, Rain replied, 'They do know about me, yes. He's told them about me before.'

The influencer also disclosed that the single largest payment she received from the subscriber totalled £372,000 ($500,000), adding another startling figure to the growing discussion surrounding top earners on OnlyFans.

Clips from the interview rapidly circulated online, with many users debating the unusual relationship dynamic between Rain and her highest-paying supporter.

DJ Vlad was confused after Sophie Rain revealed that her biggest spender Charlie, who has given her $7 Mil, has a Wife & Kids. The wife & kids apparently know Charlie spends money on her, & all she does is talk to him on the phone when he is Lonely



They have never met in real… pic.twitter.com/OU42k06qXo — validate (@validclipx) May 26, 2026

Sophie Rain Made £5.2 Million Without Meetups

Despite the millions allegedly spent on her account, Rain claimed the pair had never met in person. According to the influencer, most of their interactions involve lengthy phone conversations and FaceTime calls rather than physical meet-ups.

'He just likes long conversations on the phone,' she explained. 'He'll tell me just about his day, what he's been doing.'

Rain added that she occasionally creates personalised content for him but insisted the relationship has remained entirely virtual. 'A lot of times it's FaceTime,' she said. 'Or I'll do custom videos and stuff like that,' she explained.

When directly asked whether they had ever met in real life, Rain responded: 'No, never met him in real life.'

Sophie Rain and Charlie Kirk Rumours

Rain has been open about her OnlyFans superfan and had already dropped his name, calling him 'Charlie'. Some social media users incorrectly assumed she was referring to the conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

There has been no indication linking Kirk to the claims, and much of the speculation appeared driven solely by the shared first name. However, some users treated the rumours as fact despite there being no evidence connecting Kirk to the subscriber discussed in the interview.

Rain later clarified that Charlie Kirk had not subscribed to her account and said she was unsure how the rumours began. She did, however, confirm that her biggest spender was genuinely named 'Charlie'.

'I don't know who started that rumor, but I do have a top subscriber,' the OnlyFans model said. 'He spent 7 figures on me. And his name is Charlie. So maybe it started there.'