A British tech YouTuber with more than 1.6 million subscribers has revealed how he lost £70,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated phone scam that used personal information gathered from his online presence.

Tom Honeyands, known online as The Tech Chap, says the fraudsters appeared to know details including his bank, his address, and his travel plans. He believes these fragments were assembled from content he had previously shared on social media and YouTube.

The incident has highlighted growing concerns around social engineering scams, where criminals rely on personal data rather than technical hacking.

A Convincing Call While Abroad

Honeyands was on a work trip in Tokyo when he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from his bank's fraud team. The caller asked whether he had made a transaction in Singapore. When he denied it, he was told his account had been compromised and that urgent security action was needed.

The timing played a key role. He was tired, jet-lagged, and in a noisy environment when the call came through late at night. 'I was at a dinner, and it was difficult to hear,' he later said. He believes this contributed to him not fully processing what was happening.

The caller guided him through what appeared to be standard security procedures. In reality, each step authorised new payments rather than blocking them. Honeyands was asked to approve a series of verification requests over several hours. He completed around 12 confirmations, believing he was cancelling fraudulent transactions. Instead, those approvals allowed criminals to transfer approximately £70,000 from his account.

How Personal Data May Have Been Used

Honeyands says the scammers appeared to already know key details about him, including his name, bank, and travel status. He believes this information was pieced together from publicly available online content.

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As a tech reviewer, his videos often include glimpses of devices, software setups, and daily routines. He now suspects even small details, such as banking icons visible on his screen, may have contributed to building a convincing profile. He also believes travel-related posts may have helped scammers time the call while he was overseas and less alert.

Realisation and Bank Intervention

The situation only became clear when the bank's genuine fraud team contacted him. At that point, he was still speaking to the scammers and briefly unsure who to trust. He was advised to end all contact and call the bank directly using the number on the back of his card. He followed this instruction, but by then the money had already been moved.

Honeyands described the experience as both shocking and embarrassing, saying he initially struggled to understand how he had been convinced.

Scam Awareness and Official Advice

Banks in the UK regularly warn customers that genuine staff will never pressure them into moving money or sharing security codes over the phone. Lloyds Bank advises customers to hang up on suspicious calls and contact the bank directly using official numbers listed on their cards or statements. Cybersecurity professionals have repeatedly warned that scammers increasingly rely on psychological manipulation, urgency, and personal data rather than technical breaches.

A Warning From Experience

Following the incident, Honeyands has urged people to be more careful about what they share online. He said that even harmless posts can create a detailed digital footprint that criminals can exploit. He highlighted travel updates and screen recordings as particularly sensitive, as they can reveal timing, location, and financial context.