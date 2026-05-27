Hunter Schafer has become one of the most recognisable young stars in Hollywood following her breakout performance as Jules Vaughn in HBO's Euphoria. Beyond the hit teen drama, Schafer has built a growing career in film, fashion and activism, keeping her at the centre of online discussions and entertainment headlines.

Who is Hunter Schafer?

Born in North Carolina, Schafer first gained public attention as a fashion model before entering the entertainment industry. She worked with major luxury brands and appeared on international runways prior to landing her role in Euphoria. Since then, she has emerged as one of the most prominent Gen Z actresses in Hollywood and a visible advocate for transgender representation in media.

Euphoria Was Her First Acting Role

Despite her global popularity today, Euphoria marked Schafer's first professional acting role. She reportedly entered the HBO series through a casting process while still working in fashion modelling.

Her portrayal of Jules Vaughn quickly resonated with audiences and critics, helping establish her as one of the breakout stars of the series. The role also introduced her to international audiences and significantly expanded her public profile.

Jules Vaughn Became a Cultural Icon

In Euphoria, Jules is portrayed as a transgender teenager navigating relationships, identity and mental health struggles. The character became one of the most discussed figures on the show, particularly among younger viewers and LGBTQ+ audiences.

Schafer has previously spoken about contributing personal experiences to aspects of Jules' storyline. Many viewers and critics praised the character for bringing broader visibility to transgender stories in mainstream television.

She Expanded Beyond Euphoria

Following the success of Euphoria, Schafer transitioned into larger film projects. She appeared as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023, introducing her to another major franchise audience.

She later starred in the psychological horror film Cuckoo in 2024, marking one of her first leading film roles. Schafer has also been linked to several independent and experimental film projects as her acting career continues to expand beyond television.

Fashion Industry Powerhouse

Before acting, Schafer was already established in the fashion industry. She has worked with luxury fashion houses including Prada, Dior, Mugler and Miu Miu.

She remains a regular presence at international fashion events such as Paris Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Her fashion appearances frequently generate social media attention, contributing to her continued visibility online.

LGBTQ+ Activism and Public Voice

Schafer is also known for her activism and advocacy work. Before entering Hollywood, she participated in protests against North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill", which restricted transgender bathroom access in public buildings.

Since rising to fame, she has continued speaking publicly about transgender rights, representation and identity issues. Her comments on social and political matters regularly attract significant attention online.

In 2025, Schafer made headlines after revealing that her passport gender marker had reportedly been changed to 'male'. She criticised policy changes affecting transgender identification documents in the United States.

Euphoria Season 3 and Personal Life

Hunter Schafer reprises her role as Jules in Euphoria Season 3, which includes a reported time jump moving the characters into adulthood. Anticipation around the new season has kept the actress trending online amid ongoing discussion about the show's evolving storylines.

Outside of acting, Schafer's personal life has also drawn public attention. She previously dated musician Dominic Fike, while later reports linked her romantically to Rosalía. Recent profiles have described the actress as single.