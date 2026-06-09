Kendall Jenner may be making headlines over dating rumours with Jacob Elordi, but the biggest difference between the pair isn't their relationship status. It's their bank accounts. With an estimated fortune of $60 million, Jenner is worth roughly $56 million more than the Australian actor. Here's how both stars built their wealth.

How Kendall Jenner Built A Financial Empire

Kendall Jenner's estimated net worth is around $60 million (£44.92 million), placing her roughly $56 million (£41.92 million) ahead of Elordi. That gap exists because Jenner has spent years turning her name into a commercial empire rather than relying on a single career path.

Her most important income streams include modelling, brand endorsements, reality television and her tequila company, 818 Tequila. Each has helped her evolve from being a famous family member into a standalone business figure with multiple revenue sources.

How Kendall Jenner Built Her Success

Jenner began building her net worth at the age of 11, when her family launched their hit TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. From there, her modelling career became especially important. She has worked with major luxury and fashion labels, and top-tier campaigns have reportedly generated substantial paydays over time.

Her most recent and significant campaign, is becoming the Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. This type of work is valuable not only for the immediate fee but also because it keeps her visible to advertisers and luxury brands.

Elordi's Rising Net Worth

Jacob Elordi's net worth is estimated at about $4 million (£2.99 million), which is far smaller but still impressive for an actor in the middle of a rapidly rising career. His money comes primarily from acting, with his breakout success in television and later film roles opening the door to bigger paydays.

Roles include playing Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, the monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, and the iconic role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. He has also added fashion and luxury brand work to his earnings.

This shows that he is beginning to build the kind of additional income streams many actors use to expand beyond acting alone. Brands include Bottega Veneta, Chanel and BOSS.

Why The Wealth Gap Stands Out

The contrast between Jenner and Elordi is largely about career timing and structure. Jenner has had years to compound her fame into business assets and lucrative brand deals, all while being guided by her star-studded family and older sisters. Elordi, meanwhile, is still converting his newfound career momentum into a larger financial base.

It also demonstrates how celebrity wealth is not simply about being well known. The real difference often comes from ownership, long-term contracts and the ability to turn attention into recurring income. In that sense, Jenner's fortune reflects a more diversified model, while Elordi's remains a work in progress.

What Their Wealth Reveals About Celebrity Success

Their relationship may attract the headlines, but their finances tell an equally revealing story. Jenner represents the power of building a brand across multiple industries, while Elordi shows how acting fame can grow into substantial wealth over time.

Together, they serve as a reminder that celebrity success does not follow a single formula. Some stars build fortunes through business ventures and endorsements, while others rise through screen roles before branching out into other opportunities. In this case, Jenner has simply had far more time and more avenues through which to turn fame into wealth.