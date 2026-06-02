Model Daphne Joy has spoken out about an alleged leaked sexually explicit video featuring her, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and another individual identified as Sly Diggler.

In a now-deleted social media post, Joy said she 'never consented' to being filmed and claimed she was 'blackmailed by the person in the video.'

Daphne Joy Shares Statement on Alleged Leaked Video

'Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool,' Joy wrote on Instagram in a post she has since deleted.

'I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied... I wanted to fulfill all his desires.. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him.. and I believed he loved me too... It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship.. but as time passes and in my quiet moments.. I realize that it was far from love,' the model said.

Joy said that the leak was a tape she 'never consented to being filmed on,' adding that she was 'blackmailed.'

'I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web... I almost gave in to this demand and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet,' Joy said.

Joy said that she 'fainted' for the first time in her life when she was contacted by the media outlet and added, 'Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge porn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it. I know they are probably reading this and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing.. even though years later.. it's come back to haunt me again.'

Daphne Joy reacts to her freak-off tape with Diddy and Sly Diggler getting leaked. Do you feel sorry for her or nah? pic.twitter.com/FE0ZrsEm0m — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) June 1, 2026

Joy also shared that it was 'triggering and painful' to watch the tape and that she was 'never' in her 'right mind' throughout the relationship.

'It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse.. having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship.. seeing myself so lost is excruciating. I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there.. and tell her that wasn't love and she didn't need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this,' she said.

50 Cent Reacts

The model concluded, 'I wish so many things were different, but I can't take back the hands of time.. l can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again.. I want to love and protect myself so much that I'll never come across such a harmful environment again.. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me.. I am precious, I am special, I am worthy... this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost.'

Following reports about the alleged video leak, Joy's ex, 50 Cent, with whom she shares 13-year-old son Sire, shared his reaction on X.

The rapper, who has a longstanding rivalry with Diddy, said, 'she's not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it's fine.' Joy reportedly dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024.