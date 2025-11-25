There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from finding new love, as it has been two years since his split from Camila Cabello. There are rumours that the 'Fallin' All in You' singer is dating Bruna Marquezine.

Why Shawn Mendes Has Been Romantically Linked To Bruna Marquezine?

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine sparked dating rumours after being seen together at multiple outings. The pair were spotted at Dua Lipa's concert in São Paulo this month, and they were noticeably affectionate. They were talking closely to each other and smiling at one another.

One shared intimate photos of them from the event on Reddit, and they seemed so into each other. In one shot, Mendes appears to be whispering in Marquezine's ear as she smiles.

Another netizen shared snaps of the pair on a balcony, and they appeared very comfortable around each other. Mendes is shirtless, wearing only jeans, while the woman wears an oversized white T-shirt.

The woman's face is not clear, so it's hard to tell if it was really Marquezine. Multiple sources, however, said it was her.

Netizens' Reaction to Shawn and Bruna's Romance

Even if Shawn Mendes's new romance isn't confirmed yet, many are excited for him. His fans are overjoyed that he has finally found a new love. His last official girlfriend was Camila Cabello, with whom he split two years ago.

One social media user said the pair could be the 'couple of the year' if they started dating. Another seemingly expressed jealousy at the thought of Mendes dating a beauty like Marquezine.

'Shawn Mendes does not deserve all of this. no man deserves this,' @alloramendes wrote.

Another fan of the 'Stitches'hitmaker said they couldn't believe that they would live long enough to witness Mendes 'dating a real baddie.'

I can't believe I lived long enough to finally experience shawn mendes dating a real baddie pic.twitter.com/ppYfFMJPDY https://t.co/hNnha0Qv2j — lau (@lauythelov) November 24, 2025

Shawn Mendes Was Involved in a Love Triangle

Shawn Mendes has been very private about his romantic life. However, in 2023, he raised eyebrows after being involved with both Sabrina Carpenter and his then-ex at the time, Camila Cabello.

Mendes and Cabello were spotted kissing and holding hands after the release of their duet Señorita. They dated for two years before announcing their split in November 2021.

In February 2023, he was seen with Sabrina Carpenter. However, a month later, he denied that they were exclusively dating.

In April 2023, Mendes and Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella, sparking rumours that they were back together. However, they split two months after rekindling their romance.

Although Mendes and Carpenter were not an official couple, observers pointed out that he seemed to have led her on. Fans were convinced her song 'Taste' was about him and Cabello.

'I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too,' Carpenter sings.

In an interview with John Mayer for his SiriusXM show How's Life, Mendes admitted that he was with someone when he decided to hang out with an ex due to 'unresolved feelings.' He admitted that he hurt someone with what he did.

'The biggest lesson I've heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone,' he explained.

Hopefully, Mendes' romance with Marquezine will turn out differently, because he is indeed so lucky to have captured her heart. That is, if they're actually dating.

​